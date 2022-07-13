Shawn Drumgold, wrongfully-convicted man who spent 14 years in prison, has died, family says

A judge ruled Monday that Victor Peña, the man accused of abducting a 23-year-old woman in Boston, is competent to stand trial, the Boston Globe reported. In January of 2019, there was a three-day hunt for Peña, who was accused of abducting a 23-year-old woman after she went missing after a night out with friends. Police said that they found the woman in his Charlestown apartment after he encountered her outside of Hennesey’s Pub in Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO