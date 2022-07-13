ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shawn Drumgold, wrongfully-convicted man who spent 14 years in prison, has died, family says

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A Boston man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 14 years in prison, has died, his family said Wednesday....

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 27

Lee Daley
3d ago

wow 14 years and he only got 5million!? he should have gotten 5mil for each of the 14years he lost......maybe it would cause them to think twice before trying to convict someone for murder if they are not 100% positive....like how they think longer sentences will deter criminals or something....not just create a prison country or anything like that. we only have the largest prison population in the entire world. no big deal though 🙄🙄🙄

Reply(2)
14
tee617
2d ago

So sad. People think money is the solution but this man lost 14 years of his life that he will never get back and now he’s gone forever. System is very flawed as this still happens today.

Reply(1)
9
Veterans daughter
2d ago

DNA forensics have come a long way and has advanced since then. Hopefully they find the true criminal and both families will have some justice. My condolences to his family

Reply
2
