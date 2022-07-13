2 Days left! Support investigative news for Vermont.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

By VTDigger Member Team
Dear Reader,

Investigative reporting is one of the hallmarks of VTDigger’s journalism, affecting Vermonters across the state. It’s also the most resource-intensive kind of reporting that a newsroom can do.

If you appreciate the value of investigations like the one below, please step up to help support them during the final days of our short Summer Member Drive. Together, we can ensure that Vermont is open, fair and accountable.

Among the dozens of reader tips VTDigger received in early March was one from Jericho resident Eliza Graves. She was about to start chemotherapy for a rare, aggressive cancer when she got a distressing piece of mail indicating her treatment in Burlington as at risk.

As VTDigger reporter Fred Thys subsequently reported , insurer UnitedHealthcare and the University of Vermont Health Network were at an impasse in contract talks, risking nearly 5,000 patients’ care.,

Following Fred’s story, state officials stepped into the fray and Graves started care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, some 90 minutes away. He continues to cover the ongoing dispute .

Stories like this lay bare the impact of the machinations of giant corporations on real Vermonters. It takes time, skill and resources to pursue and untangle them.

We can’t do this kind of reporting without support from readers like you. Will you join us in these final two days?

Our team of reporters and editors prides itself on contributing to a stronger, smarter Vermont through public service journalism. Thank you for standing with us.

In pursuit of truth,

Paul Heintz

Managing Editor

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

