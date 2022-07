"There will never be anyone quite like you." The comedy world and beyond are mourning the death of Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian who died on Thursday at 28. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knight passed away Thursday night in Los Angeles. His family confirmed his death on Friday via an agency rep, who noted that Knight's cause of death won't be provided at this time. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," the rep said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO