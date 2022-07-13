5 shooting incidents in last 24 hours has Brooklyn residents asking for change

A Brooklyn mother is begging for people to put down the guns after losing her second son to gun violence in just two years.

Dolores Myers lost her second son, 44-year-old Zamel Myers, when he was fatally shot in Canarsie just days ago. He leaves three children behind.

Five shootings over the last 24 hours have left some Brooklyn residents frustrated at the gun violence in the borough.

Right now, candles sit outside Zamel Myers’ door as loved ones have come to pay their respects.

The most recent shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators tell News 12 a 24-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to his torso.

A 17-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries after being shot in the back at a playground near Avenue V and Haring Street in Sheepshead Bay late at night on Tuesday.

Just a half-hour earlier, a 29-year-old died after being shot in the leg on Thomas Boyland Street. At 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, a 26-year-old was fatally shot in the chest on Blake Avenue.

On Tuesday evening, a father and son were shot in a traffic dispute in East Flatbush.

With the city seeing 222 shootings so far this year, Dolores Myers is asking leaders to do more to curb the gun violence.