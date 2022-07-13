LISTEN: Moms for Liberty Conference Begins Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA -- A conservative parental advocacy group tied to most of the biggest issues in public schools over the past two years is holding its first-ever national summit in Tampa starting Thursday,

Moms for Liberty is hosting a four-day summit at the downtown Tampa Marriott. The group has been involved in most of the major school controversies of the past year and a half: school masking, teaching of what has come to be known as critical race theory, and library books and other LGBTQ-themed content in lower grades, among others.

The group's founders include former Indian River County school board member Tiffany Justice, who insists her group isn't looking for confrontation with local school boards. "I definitely think that we are building relationships (with boards) and building lines of communication that weren't there before. The relationship between a community and their school board or school district should not be adversarial."

Governor DeSantis is expected to speak at the event Friday. First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott are also scheduled. Other conservative celebrities include Dr. Ben Carson and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey. Members are also expected to take part in breakout and strategy sessions.

