ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning for 'Black Panther 2'

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glpGI_0geidt8B00

Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise his role as W’Kabi in the forthcoming sequel to "Black Panther."

On Wednesday, Rotten Tomatoes awards editor Jacqueline Coley broke the news via Twitter that Kaluuya will not appear in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" because of "schedule conflicts" related to another project: Jordan Peele's "Nope."

The Times confirmed Wednesday that the British actor was not able to participate in Ryan Coogler's "Wakanda Forever" because he had already committed to starring in "Nope" before he was asked to come back for the second "Black Panther" installment.

Kaluuya has a history of collaborating with "Nope" writer-director Peele. The same year "Black Panther" came out, Kaluuya received an Oscar nomination for his leading performance in Peele's feature directorial debut, "Get Out."

In 2018's "Black Panther," Kaluuya portrayed W'Kabi, head of security for Wakanda's Border Tribe and best friend of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Since Marvel and Disney announced plans for a follow-up to "Black Panther" shortly after the Oscar-winning film premiered, the production has experienced a number of setbacks.

Initially, Boseman was poised to reunite with Coogler and return to the screen as the titular superhero on May 6, 2022. But plans changed in the summer of 2020, before production began, when the 43-year-old actor died after a private battle with colon cancer.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement to Deadline at the time that Boseman's “portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.

“To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda," Feige said, "we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

In June 2021, the sequel started filming at Georgia's Pinewood Studios with a new release date of July 8, 2022. By that fall, the studio paused production on "Black Panther 2" to allow Letitia Wright — who plays T'Challa's tech-savvy sister, Shuri — to recover from injuries sustained on set.

The delay came amid reports that Wright had expressed antivaccination views behind the scenes of the film — a rumor the actor deemed "completely untrue."

This past January, the "Black Panther 2" shooting schedule was reportedly delayed yet again by the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases, which affected members of the cast and crew.

Disney and Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" now is slated to hit theaters Nov. 11, while Universal Pictures' "Nope" opens in wide release July 22.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
ComicBook

Black Panther #7: A New Hero Rises While T'Challa's World Crumbles

Black Panther #7 serves as the penultimate chapter in the storyline, "The Long Shadow," which is notable for introducing an important new character into the Black Panther franchise. Wakanda is a divided nation suffering from the fallout of T'Challa's schemes and lies, with a young warrior named Tosin stepping up to fill the hero's void. What makes Black Panther #7 fascinating is writer John Ridley spreads the story around in order to give proper page time to several key characters, who help to give different viewpoints of the brewing conflict.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Kevin Feige
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Film Star#British#Wakanda
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
360K+
Followers
65K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy