Zazie Beetz Joins Cast Of ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

Zazie Beetz attends DreamWorks Animation's Special Screening Of "The Bad Guys" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz has landed a role in the upcoming season of Black Mirror. Set to premiere on Netflix, the anthology series has added a handful of talents to the sixth season. According to Variety, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan will have roles on the show.

The aforementioned announced cast is specifically enlisted for three episodes. Additional actors are set to join additional episodes.

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz attend the premiere of the 3rd season of FX’s “Atlanta” at Hollywood Forever on March 24, 2022 in Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Back in May, the entertainment news outlet reported the return of Black Mirror, almost three years since the fifth season was released. Season 5 featured Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus across three episodes.

The sixth installment will reportedly have more episodes with each treated like an individual film. The show has not yet announced an official return date.

The third season of Atlanta starring Zazie Beetz alongside Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, and LaKeith Stanfield recently aired its final episode.

“I don’t want to give anything away. I think it’s a very honest season. I think all of the characters are sort of out of their element, which allows things to rise to the surface that you would otherwise be able to, in [both] habits and in comfort, suppress. Here, you can’t because you have nothing to catch you. I think it’s a lot of truth, and I think reflections of where we’re all at as ourselves and as people,” Beetz told VIBE ahead of the season.

Atlanta is set to end with season four.