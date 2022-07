GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A prayer vigil was held for the Lattero family and other victims who were lost in a tragic car accident on NC-61 July 9. Earlier this week, many businesses in the town of Gibsonville came together to start a fund for the Lattero family. Now, they're gathered in prayer Sunday as they continue to support all the families involved in a deadly crash.

GIBSONVILLE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO