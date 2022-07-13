Should NFTs Be Part of Your Marketing Strategy? Ask Johnnie Walker
Public companies are now using NFTs to deepen their relationships with their most intense customers — a real-world use case that may surprise critics and delight...www.newsweek.com
Public companies are now using NFTs to deepen their relationships with their most intense customers — a real-world use case that may surprise critics and delight...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0