New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was mean-mugging after hitting a three-run homer against the Boston Red Sox on July 16. The New York Yankees are entering the All-Star break with the best record in the American League and a lengthy lead over their rivals in the East division. They did not make big splash moves like the Yankees of old would have. They made some rather smart moves, one of them signing former St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers player Matt Carpenter. Since joining the Yankees in May, he has been one of their best power hitters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO