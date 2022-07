For months the state’s nonpartisan budget watchdog agency, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) has been issuing much the same warning about state revenue: 2022’s numbers have been good, but these good times won’t last. This month’s report was no different as COGFA again warned that the upcoming end of federal COVID relief funds and the continuing inflation threaten to blow a big hole in the state’s budget next year.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO