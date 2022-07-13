Is There a Rooftop Pool and Bar Coming to Maine in the Near Future?
By Meghan Morrison
94.3 WCYY
3 days ago
I grew up in Maine and have spent most of my life here. I took a bit of a hibernation break and moved to Miami for a couple of years but eventually made my way back to our rocky shores. I don’t miss a whole lot about Southern Florida...
Angie's Lobster is turning the lobster roll world upside down by offering a lobster roll deal for under ten dollars. But the only place you can find Angie's Lobster is in Arizona. How the heck do they do that?. They bought a wharf in Maine to cut out the middle...
From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
As I am sure you know, that red triangle button in your car puts on your hazard lights. Hazard lights flash on the back of your car and let other drivers know that there is a hazard on the road (hence the name). Hazard lights are great for when you...
With the kickoff and triumphant return of the iconic Yarmouth Clam Festival, there will be thousands flocking to Yarmouth for the festivities. The festival will have a ton of food options. Traditional fair food at the carnival and a bunch of local non-profits selling food to benefit their cause. [For...
Homes are flying on and off the market in Maine right now, especially in Portland. The highly sought-after location is booming with homes for sale in beautiful areas with gorgeous views but for hefty prices. Home for Sale in Portland, Maine. Sitting right by Waynfelete on the corner of Spring...
I am a big lover of pinball. I've loved playing it ever since I was old enough to stand on a chair at Minnie's Restaurant in South Paris, watching as men who chain-smoked with an ashtray on the game, flipped the ball around the playfield racking up points. I missed...
More than a week ago, a 12 foot great white shark named Bobby E had pinged some beacons and arrived in Maine in an attempt to feed somewhere in Casco Bay. Great white shark sightings are rare in Maine and it's just as rare for a great white share to spend an extended period of time hunting through its waters. So either the feeding is good or the main course hasn't been caught yet because the great white shark known as Bobby E is still swimming and hunting off the coast of Maine.
There was once a sweet, blissful time in my life when I didn’t worry about sharks in Maine. I jumped off ferry docks, swam off boats, and dove along the coast without a worry on my mind. I don’t know when or why the switch happened but I am now absolutely terrified of sharks in Maine.
It’s fairly easy to spot the difference between a local Mainer and a tourist based on pronunciations of different words. For example, I grew up in Yarmouth, which we Mainers know is spoken as “Yar-Mith” but I’ve heard my fair share of people from near and far pronounce the town as “Yar-mouth”.
Just the two simple words, "wedding planning," are stressful enough. Triggering, even. Between finding and securing a venue, a menu, a date, a DJ or band, a dress, the tuxes, the color theme, the florist, the photographer, the baker, the wedding party, the guest list -- the stresses are endless. Let alone when something goes wrong.
BRISTOL, Maine — Deb Thibault stood over a small counter, next to the take-out door of her Deb’s Bristol Diner. There, she carefully stuffed lobster meat and a bit of lettuce into rolls. Lobster rolls may be the iconic summer treat in Maine, but they are only an...
As more and more people flock to Maine for a visit, Portland Harbor starts to see more and more of those visitors arrive by private boat. One of those boats has been docked in Portland Harbor over the past week and this particular boat stands out in the harbor more than any other.
Feeling comfortable in your own skin is hard enough. Feeling under pressure in the public eye and uncomfortable in scrutiny just makes it worse. Portland has recently welcomed a safe space for folks to shop for clothing who may otherwise feel uncomfortable in traditional stores. Created with transgender and nonbinary folks in mind, the nonprofit Maine TransNet has opened an ungendered thrift store within the city.
It's time for another busy weekend with plenty of events going on around the state of Maine. Grab your sunglasses and suntan lotion and get ready to have some fun this weekend. I have some events for you to check out, so have fun and enjoy the weekend!
This goes without saying but Maine is a remarkable place. We have a little bit of everything, from our mountain peaks to our rocky shores. There are so many nooks and crannies to explore in this state and the more I see, the more I fall in love. Casco Bay.
There are several cool things about driving up North. All one has to do is take a drive in southern Maine, and you will be agitated beyond belief. Between all the historically bad drivers from other parts of New England, you also get to enjoy all the local jerks that drive tens times worse because of the aggravating tourists. Tourists bring out the worst in Maine drivers, for sure.
Good day everyone, I have a complaint. Or maybe it's more of a concern? Whatever it is, something has gone array because things are started to disappear in my city and surrounding towns. I was determined yesterday to go on a mission. What was this mission you ask? I was...
Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. Those hunting with bait can begin their bait site preparations later this month. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Bait used to entice bears can be placed 30 days prior to the opening of the bear bait season.
The temps are going to be well into the 80's the next several days. Summer is finally here... And of course, in most cases, the first thing a lot of folks think about it is going swimming. Whether it's down to the coast to swim in the ocean, out to camp, or in the pool, folks start thinking about the best ways to cool off.
With the nation’s cannabis industry growing like a weed, businesses and consumers are taking more interest in the soil where weed grows — and that includes soil from Maine. A Massachusetts cannabis farm, Coastal Cultivars, last week announced it will source soil from Coast of Maine Organic Products,...
Comments / 0