City of Hastings begins search for new city administrator

KEARNEY, Neb. — Local health officials want you to stay safe as Kearney Cruise Nite ramps up. The NTV Weather Team is forecasting a scorcher. Marilyn Warnken, Two Rivers Public Health Department program nurse, encourages people to wear light weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. She suggests scheduling outdoor activities in the morning or evening, rest in the shade, avoiding hot heavy meals as they add heat to the body. She said drink plenty of water, wear wide brimmed hat and sunglasses, sunscreen to prevent sunburn, never leave children, infants, or pets in vehicles even with windows cracked open.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO