Hastings, NE

City of Hastings begins search for new city administrator

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

HASTINGS, Neb. — The city of Hastings is officially on the hunt for the next city administrator....

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

Fridays at the Fair: Adams County

HASTINGS, Neb. — Our county fair adventures take us to Adams County where Friday brings cattle shows in the 4-H livestock arena. NTV's Taylor Leverett visits with Adams County 4-H members at the Adams County Fair. Outside the bar the concert line-up includes Walker Hayes Friday and Nelly on...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

GI Police investigating after McDonald's receives four counterfeit bills

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a fast food restaurant reported receiving four counterfeit bills over the course of 20 hours. According to the GIPD daily incident report, officers were called to McDonalds, 1317 W. Second Street, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., 12:29 p.m. and 1:47 p.m. for reports of counterfeit bills. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon in a 20 hour time frame.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers Public Health: Stay safe during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY, Neb. — Local health officials want you to stay safe as Kearney Cruise Nite ramps up. The NTV Weather Team is forecasting a scorcher. Marilyn Warnken, Two Rivers Public Health Department program nurse, encourages people to wear light weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. She suggests scheduling outdoor activities in the morning or evening, rest in the shade, avoiding hot heavy meals as they add heat to the body. She said drink plenty of water, wear wide brimmed hat and sunglasses, sunscreen to prevent sunburn, never leave children, infants, or pets in vehicles even with windows cracked open.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Lexi

KEARNEY, Neb. — Lexi is our Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Shelter staff said she is a very sweet girl who loves people and has no problem getting along with kids or other dogs. They said Lexi has spent most of her life in and out...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Masker brings Huskers, youth football camp back to Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — A handful of Nebraska football players, including three Husker quarterbacks, are returning to Kearney this weekend for a youth football camp. Matt Masker is hosting it on the fields north of Kearney Catholic for a second consecutive year, being joined by guys like fellow Star alum Heinrich Haarberg, Chubba Purdy, and Jacob Herbek.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kids in the Kitchen: Fruit Salsa

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George features a recipe that makes it easy to get kids involved in the kitchen. 1.Cut fruit into small pieces and place in bowl. 2.Mix orange juice and honey together. Drizzle over salsa and eat with cinnamon chips.
KEARNEY, NE

