Shenandoah County, VA

Storm damage cleanup continues in Shenandoah County

By Colby Johnson
WHSV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Storms on Tuesday night caused some significant damage in West Virginia and the northern part of Shenandoah County. In the Strasburg and Toms Brook areas, a number of trees were knocked down, causing damage and cleanup was underway on Wednesday. A number of residents in...

www.whsv.com

wsvaonline.com

Isolated Severe Thunderstorms possible today

July 16, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast Today: humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a thunderstorm in…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Friday, July 15, 2022. A sunny and delightful day!
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

City of Staunton declares local emergency

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Interim City Manager, Leslie Beauregard, has issued a declaration of local emergency due to the damage caused by the July 6 storm. According to a press release, the declaration’s primary purpose is so the city can be eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response. It’s also to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Staunton reports over $750,000 worth of damage from last week’s storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City staff said last week’s strong winds and rain brought over $750,000 worth of damage to residential and city properties. Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard said that number may go up as cleanup continues. The city declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to the storm.
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Construction and Closures

The Town of Front Royal will have contractor, General Excavation Inc (GEI) doing storm water drainage repairs with lane. closure on Duck Street between Riverview Drive and Cedar Drive July 18-29, 2022 between the hours of 7am-5pm. Signs. will be in place and flaggers will be directing traffic. Motorists are...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Spotted Lanternfly Update and Quarantine Details

The conversation for Extension Office Friday on The Valley Today with Janet Michael welcomed back Extension Agents Mark Sutphin & Joanne Royaltey from the Frederick County Extension Office. Mark & Joanne work out of the VCE-Frederick County office but also serve Clarke, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Today was an update on the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) invasion and discussion about the expanded quarantine area. Mark & Joanne explained why the quarantine is in place and was expanded plus they said that reporting SLF on your property is no longer necessary. Joanne gave some do’s and don’ts for “disposing” of the pest and examples for getting kids involved. Click here to listen to the conversation.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Hundreds awaiting power service restoration

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of people are still without power following severe storms that moved through parts of the area on Tuesday night. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 600 people were still without power. There were about 90 separate outage events in...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors two proposed road projects

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors gave its support for two proposed road projects. VDOT will submit Smart Scale grant applications to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in hopes of receiving funding for the projects. One of the two projects is focused on...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Public works moves forward with seven VDOT Smart Scale applications

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council adopted the resolution of support Tuesday for Harrisonburg Public Works to submit seven VDOT Smart Scale applications. “Once we have those projects identified, we begin to look at those funding sources so the ones that we asked council to adopt the resolution for were ones that were high priority and high need and they fit well for the very competitive Smart Scale process,” Tom Hartman, director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to finalize 6-year program

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is considering funding 20 projects for its 2022-2027 six-year program update while leaving six candidate projects unfunded, four of which were submitted by Prince William County. The authority received 26 project submissions worth over $1.2 billion from nine jurisdictions for its annual funding round this...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Orange County recovering after strong storm blows through

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is cleaning up from a strong storm that went through the county late Tuesday, July 12. “We had everything you can have. We had trees in the power lines, we had trees down across the road,” Orange Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bert Roby said Wednesday, July 13.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Pendleton County looks to boost tourism

FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is getting a rebrand. The County’s Economic Development Authority is launching a campaign to boost tourism in the area by attracting more rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts. The campaign called ‘Pendleton Rocks’ is focused on highlighting the county’s unique rock formations and...
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Neighbors continue to speak out against proposed Harrisonburg development

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of neighboring communities continue to speak out against a proposed massive housing development from the Harrisonburg Housing Authority. The proposed Bluestone Town Center would include around 800 units of mixed-income housing and be built on 84 acres of land near the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue. However, over the last few months, almost 300 people who live near the proposed site have banded together in opposition to the project.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. could allow Labor Day exemption to ban on roadway solicitation

Next week, Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors will hear recommendations against relaxing its ban on roadside solicitations, and its chair will introduce a proposal for a Labor Day weekend exemption. Loudoun County has prohibited the solicitation of contributions from drivers and passengers on county highways since 2013. Chair Phyllis...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Lower prices continue at the pump

As we head into the weekend, the average Virginia driver is paying around four-39 for a gallon of regular gas. Drivers have been seeing lower prices over the past four-weeks because of a lesser. demand. Triple-A reports we were paying around four-86 in mid-June. Prices vary wildly around the state...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linden, or near Front Royal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Front Royal, Linden, Markham, Blue Mountain, Howellsville and Cedarville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah River Adventures riding tourism wave in the Valley

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah River sees visitors from all over the state, country, and even the world. One Valley business provides different ways for those visitors to explore the river and the towns around it. “When it comes to the river, some people are more acclimated to it...
SHENANDOAH, VA
cbs19news

Tractor trailer crash caused backups on eastbound I-64

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A tractor trailer crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near mile marker 126. This is about two miles east of the Shadwell exit in Albemarle County. According to 511 Virginia, traffic is back up at least 3.5 miles. Delays are expected...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William supervisors back off some proposed rural changes

Prince William County’s rural area will likely retain many of its existing development restrictions through 2040. The Board of Supervisors held a work session on updates to the county’s Comprehensive Plan early Wednesday, solidifying plans to back off proposed changes to the rural areas. The Comprehensive Plan is...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

