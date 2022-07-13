Storm damage cleanup continues in Shenandoah County

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 521 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linden, or near Front Royal, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Front Royal, Linden, Markham, Blue Mountain, Howellsville and Cedarville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
