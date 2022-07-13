Storm damage cleanup continues in Shenandoah County

The conversation for Extension Office Friday on The Valley Today with Janet Michael welcomed back Extension Agents Mark Sutphin & Joanne Royaltey from the Frederick County Extension Office. Mark & Joanne work out of the VCE-Frederick County office but also serve Clarke, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Today was an update on the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) invasion and discussion about the expanded quarantine area. Mark & Joanne explained why the quarantine is in place and was expanded plus they said that reporting SLF on your property is no longer necessary. Joanne gave some do’s and don’ts for “disposing” of the pest and examples for getting kids involved. Click here to listen to the conversation.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO