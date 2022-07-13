Gallatin Co. closes in on final 2023 budget

On a rare weekly report, Gallatin County wasn't at the top of the list for the highest number of new cases. The spot is held by Yellowstone County with 355 new positive cases in the last week. According to the official Montana COVID-19 Dashboard, you'll find the latest weekly COVID-19...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department will close open burning at midnight Friday until further notice. The affected areas include Madison, Jefferson, Beaverhead and Silver Bow counties. Burn permits will not be allowed. No stage restrictions are in effect at this time. Campfires in an enclosed pit...
Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN — Bogert Pool has been suffering from a staffing shortage of lifeguards. A result of this staffing shortage has lead to the pool being closed on weekends until recently when they announced that they will start opening on Sundays this upcoming weekend. Many residents are excited about the...
Bozeman Resident Mike Connell is just another person frustrated with the USPS on Baxter Lane. “For the last three days, no mail—period. So, it’s really frustrating and I know the old excuse, we don’t have enough help,” says Connell. “My mail has been very sporadic. Sometimes it doesn’t come, or the next morning I’ll find it when I get my newspaper.”
BOZEMAN — At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Central Valley firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire of about 1 acre. Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they learned from the landowner that a controlled burn got out of hand, igniting a haystack.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A special bench that was lost and found near Big Timber is on its way home. Shawn Gavne found a memorial bench downstream nearly 1,000 yards in the middle of the Yellowstone River, far away from its original spot. Gavne and his friend were on the...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man admitted to stealing more than $57,000 in government benefits from an individual for whom he was the fiduciary. Ira Kyrk Westbrook, 47, pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud on Wednesday. Westbrook faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and...
Most people who have awareness of early Montana history have some knowledge of John Bozeman and the Bozeman Trail. The Bozeman Trail was an overland route through Wyoming and Montana, connecting the gold rush territory of southern Montana to the oregon trail in eastern Wyoming. It’s most important period for pioneers was from 1864–68, and the trail and a critical pass came to be named after the colorful John Bozeman who--with great assistance from John Jacobs--originally platted what was initially known as the Bozeman-Jacobs Cut-off.
When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old woman from Anaconda is dead after a crash in Jefferson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was headed west on Interstate 90 when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Barry Olson holds no animosity toward the grizzly bear that attacked and mauled him almost one month ago, he told Cowboy State Daily on Friday. “I was in his space,” Olson said. “I think it was a coincidence we crossed paths....
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport’s runway is open again after an incident Wednesday. At 2:27 pm, the Bozeman Airport Twitter announced their air carrier runway was closed due to an aircraft incident. By 3:13 pm the aircraft involved in the incident was removed from the runway...
If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
Hotels make a lot of money in Bozeman every year. With year-round tourism, it's just a given. If you have driven on Baxter Lane recently, you might have noticed that something new is under construction behind the Springhill Suites by Marriott. We did some investigating and learned a new hotel will be occupying that space. It's none other than another Marriott Hotel.
BOZEMAN — An annual Bozeman mainstay won't make its appearance this year at the Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts. The organization announced the Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. According to a press release, several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them...
One thing that I absolutely love about Montana is the fact that there are constantly family-friendly events going on through our town and the surrounding towns. So if you are looking for something fun to do with the kids, the family, your besties, or whoever you choose, this summer-time event is perfect for you!
Comments / 0