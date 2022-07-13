ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

New career and technology center soon reality for Aiken County School District

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYyBd_0geiawsz00

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Thirty million dollars is heading to the area to advance technology and the workforce.

“We have waiting lists for most of our programs out there, so we need a larger space,” Aiken Schools Superintendent King Laurence told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “In addition to having a larger space, there is an opportunity to provide a progression from K-12 education into the technical college system,” he added.

Plans for new career and technology center underway at Aiken school district

With the state budget finalized, the funds will come from the federal government’s plutonium settlement with the state. “We immediately started working on trying to get as much of the money committed to transformative investments in the areas of education, economic development, workforce development, and infrastructure within Aiken County,” Sen. Tom Young said.

Contactors will build the new facility on Aiken Tech’s campus. It will be a lease agreement without purchasing the land from the school. All students within the district will be able to use the facilities. “The technical college is in the process of demolishing some old facilities, and it could be that that would be the perfect footprint for us there,” Laurence shared.

Without the settlement funds, the district would have needed another source.”With this 30 million plus penny sales tax money, we’ll be able to do everything that we need to do,” he said. “It will be done with the settlement dollars rather than with taxpayer dollars from residents of Aiken County,” he added.

There are no proposed drawings for how the project will look. Laurence says that will come after conversations with business leaders and the community. State leaders will send the money to the district in September. “If the money came directly to Aiken County, it would go to the county treasurer,” Laurence reveals.

Meanwhile, the school district will keep its old facility. “If this new facility lasts, as long as the current one has, then if I live long enough, I will be well over 110 going on close to 120, before we would be talking about doing another one,” Sen. Young added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Aiken Tri-Development Center hosting job fair

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - If you're looking for a job to work with people with disabilities, Tri-Development Center in Aiken has an opportunity for you. The center is holding on-site interviews July 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1016 Vaucluse Rd. in Aiken. Applicants who apply online at aikentdc.org will be served first. CNAs are encouraged to apply.
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

Richland Two Board names Vincent McClinton new principal at Blythewood Academy

Richland Two Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Vincent L. McClinton as principal of Blythewood Academy. Richland School District Two superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis, recommended McClinton for the position and said he was proud to recommend the long-serving employee. “Since 2006, Mr. McClinton has shown a deep commitment...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

Lexington Richland 5 attorney calls district 'dysfunctional'

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland 5 School District attorney Andrea White notified the board on Wednesday that she would no longer be working for them, with a letter of resignation. School Board Chairwoman, Jan Hammond, says she and the rest of the board feel completely blindsided. "I've always had the...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

Augusta native Zep Jasper host camp for kids in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – Saturday at the Academy of Richmond County, Lucy C. Laney alum Zep Jasper held his first kids basketball camp for elementary to high school. After three seasons at the College of Charleston, Jasper transferred to the University of Auburn in 2021. He helped lead the Tigers to a number overall […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken County, SC
Sports
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Education
Aiken County, SC
Government
communitytimessc.com

Benedict College Joins Clemson University, Claflin University, Coastal Carolina University, And Francis Marion University For The South Carolina Public Health Preparedness Student Corp

Benedict College will participate in a Clemson led statewide effort to prepare students as medical reserve corps volunteers. The Clemson University School of Nursing received an award of more than $2.7 million to develop a network of diverse undergraduate students who can organize locally to assist communities during disasters and other emergencies. The grant provides for a multi-institutional collaboration that includes Clemson, Benedict College, Claflin University, Coastal Carolina University, and Francis Marion University.
CLEMSON, SC
wgac.com

Operation Lifted Cloud with Augusta Government

According to a news release, Operation Lifted Cloud with Augusta Government will be held in August. This is an event to clear outstanding bench warrants. Operation Lifted Cloud is scheduled for August 30 and August 31, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be hosted at Greater Zion Baptist Church at 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Newschannel 6#Aiken Bureau#Aiken Tech
nomadlawyer.org

Augusta: Top 7 Best Budget Hotels in Augusta, Georgia

Augusta is known worldwide for being the home of The Masters, a golf tournament. Augusta, Georgia, is located across the Savannah River from South Carolina. It's a vibrant city that offers outdoor adventures, historical sites, and a vibrant arts community. There are many things to do all year. The Augusta...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health offers new imaging technology

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — New imaging technology is now available in Sumter due to Prisma Health’s $3.5 million dollar investment in a new MRI machine at Prisma Health Tuomey hospital. hospital officials say the transition to the updated system was done in two phases in the past year.
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders hold out hope for crime-troubled apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been two weeks since Augusta Commission member Catherine Smith McKnight held a news conference in front of the Fox Den Apartments, calling for more safety measures in the area. It’s in a part of Augusta off Wrightsboro Road clustered with apartment complexes that tend...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Operation Southern Slow Down to kick off next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers across the South are being urged to slow down as part of Operation Southern Slow Down. The multi-state speeding crackdown kicks off Monday, July 18, 2022. The weeklong campaign of speed enforcement and public education includes five states. These states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRDW-TV

In Aiken, donors foot the bill for young athletes’ cleats

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to most sports, a nice pair of cleats is going to come in handy. A teen in Aiken is making sure anyone who needs a pair has them. Payton Hall, a senior at Aiken High, has been collecting cleats to pass out to kids in our area.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Construction continues on Furys Ferry Road on Monday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues in regards to the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road. Traffic controllers say these are the following lane closures and traffic shifts that will take place Monday July 18th through Friday, July 22nd, weather permitting: 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closures on Old Blackstone Camp Road […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Two new omicron variants most transmissible, not most severe

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two new subvariants of the omicron strain of covid-19 are making headlines across the country. The BA.4-and BA.5 variants are extremely contagious and according to the CDC Director COVID-19 numbers have doubled since April. Health officials say these variants are the most transmissible yet, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy