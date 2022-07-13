ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Back to school event for Macon County

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Macon County Health Department is hosting a back to school event for students in Macon County.

During the event, students and families can get necessary vaccines for Kindergarten, 6th and 12th grade. They will also be able to get lead testing and COVID-19 vaccines or boosters for the entire family.

Vaccines and lead tests are available August 6th, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department in Decatur.

If possible, bring insurance cards and records. Appointments are not required, but vaccines and tests will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

