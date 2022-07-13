ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

East Cooper Community Outreach expanding services with $4.6 million campaign

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dizOk_0geiaeF900

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach is raising money to expand its services and reach out to more people.

On Wednesday, ECCO publicly announced the “Beyond Our Walls” capital campaign. Over the last few months, the nonprofit has raised more than $4.6 million.

“Many of us don’t know that we’ve got lots of people in this community who have no car, or they have to depend on someone else to drive,” said Executive Director Stephanie Kelley. “We’re trying to remove all of those barriers so that people can get their health and dental needs taken care of and be sure they can feed their families.”

Organizers said the money will be used to renovate their facility on Six Mile Road, as well as add a small fleet of ADA-compliant vans to help transport clients.

“Unfortunately, some people can’t get to us to get the help that they need. This money will allow us to get out to them,” said Carolyn Burson, a co-chair of the campaign.

For the last 33 years, ECCO has been a place people can turn to when they’re in need. The nonprofit offers financial, food, dental, and medical services to families from the base of the Ravenel Bridge to the Georgetown County line.

Another goal of the campaign is to make sure their resources are more accessible to the small, rural communities ECCO serves.

“About 50% of our current clientele that comes to see ECCO on a day-to-day basis are in the 464 and 466 zip codes. But the other 50% are outside of those zip codes. And so, we want to make sure we are serving those communities better than we’re doing currently,” said Michael Burson, a co-chair of the campaign.

ECCO hopes to reach $5 million dollars by the end of August. Organizers said they hope to have the building renovations complete in April 2024.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering at ECCO, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston ENT & Allergy Celebrates 25 Years in the Lowcountry

Charleston ENT & Allergy is proud to celebrate 25 years of helping the Lowcountry breathe, taste, hear, and sleep better. Since 1997, Charleston ENT & Allergy has provided high-quality medical care to all age groups, treating ear, nose, throat, allergy, and head and neck conditions. Those conditions range from ear infections, hearing loss, allergies, tonsillitis, and sinusitis to more complicated issues such as obstructive sleep apnea, thyroid, parathyroid, and head and neck cancer surgeries. Charleston ENT & Allergy patients value the practice’s synergistic approach incorporating ENTs, allergists, audiologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists to meet the needs of all patients.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, SC
Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Society
holycitysinner.com

Inclusive Prom Scheduled for August 13th in Mount Pleasant

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) strives to provide recreation and social opportunities for community members of all abilities. As part of these efforts, CCPRC invites people with disabilities to dance the night away at a spectacular celebration on Saturday, August 13th. People with disabilities, their families and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mural in West Ashley brings awareness to gun violence in the city

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A gun violence awareness advocate says he wants to advocate for peace through his art. Nearly 48,000 people have participated in the Moving the Lives of Kids Community Project, painting murals across the country for gun violence awareness. That mission has been brought here in Charleston to pay tribute to lives lost to guns.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Power outages reported in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported a sizeable power outage Saturday afternoon in Charleston County. Around 2900 customers were dealing with outages. As of 5:43 p.m., the company is reporting that most people should have their power restored. The outage map can be viewed here.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Ada
WCBD Count on 2

Moncks Corner soliciting public feedback on town plan

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Moncks Corner hosted a drop-in workshop at Town Council Chambers Thursday evening to get feedback from residents on their new town plan. The feedback from this meeting will be used to help Moncks Corner, in partnership with the Berekely-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, to complete the town’s 2022 […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: City of Charleston hiring for various positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is growing, and that means more jobs. The city has a variety of openings to fill. “City of Charleston is a progressive and energetic city and our goal is to grant our residents with the best service a city can provide and our visitors with the best vacation or business trip that a city can provide. Charleston is a special and unique city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
CHARLESTON, SC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Three cheers for Summerville Parks and Rec

In observance of Park and Recreation Professionals Day, Mayor Ricky Waring (third from right with plaque) and the Summerville Town Council recognized their local Parks and Recreation Department at the governing body's July 14 public meeting in downtown Council Chambers. Department members on hand included (l-r): Corey Coburn, Senior Crew Chief; Ira Smalls, Custodian; James Young, Crew Chief; Amy Evans, Parks & Recreation Director and Tim Orvin, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director. Waring heralded the men and women of the city agency for their "behind-the-scenes" efforts in providing high-quality programs and infrastructure to parks and public spaces. The mayor assured the reps at the conference that he would support them in any way he can.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Wide Open Eats

Discover Charleston’s Historic Neighborhoods With These Waterfront Restaurants

There's nothing like eating some good Charleston food while overlooking the water. Whether it's the gorgeous marshes, Atlantic Ocean, or one of the many rivers or creeks in the area, the city's waterfront dining is unmatched. Each part of Charleston has something a little different to offer in terms of waterfront dining, so here are some local Charleston restaurants on the water to help you get started.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Civil War reenactors returning to Morris Island to remember famous battle

Civil War reenactors will return to Morris Island on July 18 to remember the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment’s three-month assault on Fort Wagner that proved 159 years ago Black men had the courage to fight against slavery. The 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, Company I, a Civil War reenactment...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Joint Base Charleston Change of Command Ceremony set for Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston is taking place on Friday morning. Col. Marc Greene, installation commander, is set to relinquish command to Col. Michael Freeman during the event, which will begin at 9 a.m. Viral Video: Father attacks son's killer...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Aquarium hosting ‘JAWsome’ events ahead of Shark Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shark Week is coming up, and ahead of shark-themed programming, the South Carolina Aquarium is giving fans a face-to-face experience with the apex creatures! The South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating the peak predators of the ocean with themed exhibits and experiences for the public to enjoy. Ahead of Shark Week, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy