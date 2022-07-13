ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine now open after decade-long closure

By Jessica De Nova
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaNvE_0geiadMQ00
EMBED <> More Videos Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine now open after decade-long closure

The water park is 50% larger than the original, according to officials, and sits on 20 acres of land.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- After being closed for a decade, the highly-anticipated Wild Rivers water park in Irvine is back and better than ever.

Wild Rivers, a summertime favorite that shut down in 2011, made its big return on Sunday with a soft opening at its new location in Irvine's Great Park.

The water park is 50% larger than the original, according to officials, and sits on 20 acres of land at the intersection of Skyhawk and Great Park Boulevard.

Guests will be able to enjoy new and updated attractions, including a wave pool, a lazy river, and several thrilling rides like Tomcat Racers and Bora Bora Boomerango.

More rides were created for the grand opening and are geared toward families, capable of seating six people. Plus, some state-of-the-art features will eventually be available to visitors.

As California deals with historic drought conditions, park officials said Wild Rivers is using water-saving mechanisms, including waterless urinals, drought-resistant plants for landscaping and a new tool to filter the pools.

"We basically fill and recycle the water through our filtration system so the water loss after the initial fill, or the water used after the initial fill, is minimal," said Wild Rivers Director of Guests Experience Eric Gieszl. "It's just basically accounting for the evaporation."

Daily tickets for the water park are available starting at $65 for general admission.

For more information, visit the Wild Rivers website.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘Wild Rivers' Returns to Orange County After Decade-Long Hiatus

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine is finally open after being closed for 11 years. The new park is 50% larger than the original, with over 20 acres of fun, and 20 family-friendly attractions for both thrill-seekers and those looking for more low-key excursions. Four of the attractions are six-person...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Things To Do This Summer in Irvine

I have compiled a list of some my favorite summer activities the City of Irvine has to offer. Enjoy!. Catch a free concert at Mike Ward Park in Woodbridge (20 Lake Road). The fun starts at 5:30pm. Be sure to bring low-back chairs and blankets or beach towels. Check out the schedule below:
IRVINE, CA
irvineweekly.com

Wild Rivers Water Park Splashes Into Irvine

With a soft opening held on Sunday, July 10, it’s safe to say Wild Rivers was a splash with the Irvine community. “After more than a decade, it was amazing to welcome back guests to Wild Rivers in Irvine. Wild Rivers means so much to so many people and to see all those smiling faces on opening day was a dream come true. We’ve heard from many of our guests that the opening day experience exceeded their expectations. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the new Wild Rivers with 20 acres of WILD wave pools, water slides, lazy river rides, and more at Irvine’s Great Park.” – Mike Riedel.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Lazy River#Recycle#Landscaping#Tomcat Racers
thelog.com

Lake Perris To Have New Marina Operation

PERRIS— On July 1, Rec-Out SoCal began rebuilding a new marina, marina store, and other facilities at Lake Perris to provide a greater range of service to the one million visitors that visit each year. Lake Perris’s first marina was built in the early 80’s and the lake has been operating with out a marina and store since 2019.
PERRIS, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Local Restaurants Receive Wine Spectator Awards

Congratulations to Mastro’s Ocean Club, Selanne Steak Tavern, Splashes and The Winery Newport. These four coastal restaurants were honored this month by Wine Spectator Magazine, the bible of the wine industry and read by thousands of wine aficionados. Every year, Wine Spectator bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach leases lot for 52 parking spaces near Treasure Island Park

The Laguna Beach City Council voted 3-2 to approve a three-year lease for 52 public parking spaces on Coast Highway from Laguna Terrace to Montage Resort Drive on Tuesday. The lot had previously been leased over five years ago by Montage Laguna Beach for employee parking, which was moved to the resort’s property and Ruby’s parking lot, General Manager Mary Rogers said. Starting Aug. 1, parking spaces on the land leased from Hometown Communities America will be available daily from 6 a.m. to midnight with paid parking enforcement from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be five bike parking stalls.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
ABC7

Orange County Fair now open for the summer in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Fair has officially opened to the public Friday in Costa Mesa. The fair has plenty of attractions, including a handful of rides for all ages. They also have plenty of unique events scheduled throughout the summer featuring exhibits, workshops and live entertainment.
COSTA MESA, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southocbeaches.com

Mission Viejo Free Summer 2022 Concerts In the Park Guide

Mission Viejo Free Summer 2002 Concerts In the Park Guide. Mission Viejo hosts free family friendly concerts in the park in the Summer of 2022. Mission Viejo Concerts at Oso Viejo Community Park. Friday July 15 2022 at 6:00pm-8:00pm: Family Style Band. Friday July 29 2022 at 6:00pm-8:00pm: Common Sense...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
ABC7

Fonda Moderna elevates taco craft with Mishima Wagyu savoriness

TUSTIN, Calif. -- Fonda Moderna in Orange County is upping their game with fusion Mishima Wagyu stuffed tacos while still embracing traditional Mexican cuisine. "I think the creation of this taqueria definitely pays homage to our family and community," said Jacque Cortes with Fonda Moderna. "Showing that taquerias can do big things."
TUSTIN, CA
point2homes.com

5367 Capary Road, Jurupa Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92509

This great home is right outside the heart of Riverside, in between the 91 and 60 highway. She sits on a great lot, on a quiet neighborhood, with an amazing view of the mountains. This is a large home hosting 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and private backyard where your family can run free!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 RVs were damaged during a large fire at an Upland storage facility Saturday. According to authorities, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. at a facility on West Foothill Boulevard. Initially, one RV was on fire, but the flames spread to at least nine...
UPLAND, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy