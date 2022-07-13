ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Hermès Plans Pop-Up Shop Then Permanent Flagship in Williamsburg

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury brand Hermès has signed two leases in North Williamsburg, with plans for both a temporary pop-up store and a more permanent flagship in the pricey Brooklyn neighborhood. Hermès inked a 5,400-square-foot deal for two floors at 91 North 6th Street, between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue,...

commercialobserver.com

The Garnette Report

Hottest New Restaurants: From Harlem to The East Village

The restaurant industry in NYC is always moving forward and keeping up with trends. It can be overwhelming to keep up with the emergence of new restaurants in NYC. In addition, it can be tough to decipher which of the new restaurants is truly living up to the hype. Many people attend new restaurants just so they can say that they went there, not so they can enjoy the food. It’s common that many new restaurants impress with their exclusivity but end up disappointing their customers with their food offerings. Furthermore, it’s more thrilling of an experience to attain a spot at certain new restaurants than to eat their food. However, there are few new spots that kill it with their food and atmosphere. Here are the hottest new restaurants in Manhattan, from Harlem to the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

More Affordable Parts of Brooklyn, Queens See Big Rent Increases

As the average rent in Manhattan surpasses $5,000 a month for the first time, the latest report from brokerage MNS finds that even more affordable parts of Brooklyn and Queens saw some of the largest rent increases in the past month. In Brooklyn, MNS finds that average rents increased in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Stand-Up Burgers Opening First NYC Outpost in Midtown East

It’s no joke: Stand-Up Burgers is establishing its first New York City outpost in the Midtown East space formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Memoria. The completely vegan restaurant owned by parent company Veggie Grill signed a lease for 3,400 square feet at 1004 Second Avenue on the corner of East 53rd Street, adding to its, two locations in California and two in Chicago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Wendy’s Serves Up New Flatiron District Outpost

Wendy’s is dishing out a new location in the Flatiron District at 24 West 23rd Street. The fast-food chain gobbled up a 12-year deal for a 2,500-square-foot, ground-floor space at the base of the four-story building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, according to Tower Brokerage’s Haz Aliessa, who represented Wendy’s in the transaction. Asking rent was $200 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

A&E Real Estate Buys 160 Riverside Boulevard for $415M

Well, there were rumors of a summer slowdown for the investment sales market, but some big, closed transactions are turning that notion firmly on its head. Case in point, A&E Real Estate has snapped up 160 Riverside Boulevard on the Upper West Side for $415 million, Commercial Observer can first report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

May You Buy and Sell Manhattan Buildings in Interesting Times

In the second quarter of 2022, the dollar volume of investment sales in the Manhattan submarket dropped from first-quarter totals. However, the number of properties sold increased in the second quarter from the first. This divergence within these two metrics is very indicative of the uncertainty that we are seeing in the market.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery ticket worth more than $37,000 sold in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $37,000 was sold at a Manhattan store for a Thursday evening drawing, lottery officials said Friday. The top-prize winning ticket, worth $37,131, was bought at Check Cashing #77, located at 1562 Nicholas Ave. near West 188th Street, according to lottery officials. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Berkley Insurance Reups 60K-SF Lease at 757 Third Avenue

Berkley Insurance is renewing its lease at 757 Third Avenue, the building it has called home since 2014, Commercial Observer has learned. The eight-year lease for 60,000 square feet on the 10th and 11th floors of the building owned by BentallGreenOak comes as the landlord has made investments toward helping tenants — such as the W. R. Berkley Corporation-owned Berkley Insurance — retain employees as workplace demands change due to the ever-present threat of COVID-19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Tulum Inspired Tropical Beach Club Has Arrived In NYC

In NYC, Gitano Island, a brand-new restaurant and Tulum beach club, just opened its doors this past June on Governors Island. Gitano started as a small Mezcal Bar & Kitchen in Tulum Beach at the end of 2013. Today it is a fresh, global hospitality and lifestyle brand with five locations and more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
maggrand.com

New York City gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street, injuring woman

A New York City gunman unloaded multiple rounds on a Brooklyn street – striking and injuring a 31-year-old woman, a new video released by NYPD crime stoppers shows. The video, released late Wednesday, shows the gunman pulling over at Shore Parkway and East 19th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, stepping out of a dark gray sedan and firing several times as he stood in the street.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Subway riders on edge after Upper West Side attack

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — In 2022 so far, 1,200 transit crimes have been reported to the NYPD. That’s a 54.4% increase from the same time period in 2021, when 777 crimes were reported. The latest attack: A stabbing on the Upper West Side. Police said a 62-year-old man was riding the train about […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

This New NYC Al Fresco Dining Experience Will Transport You to Italy

Even if your summer plans don't include flying out to visit Italy, New York City has a solution to make you almost feel like you're right off the Amalfi Coast. The Standard, High Line just unveiled its Summer Plaza, an Italian summer-inspired al fresco dining experience located on the hotel's outdoor grounds. While surrounded by beautiful vine plants and lemon trees, guests will get a taste of Italy with the Summer Plaza's delicious menu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

