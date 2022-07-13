ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pawmicon is back and participants are encouraged to try out their immersive VR scavenger hunt

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Stedman Graham hosts Neighborhood House 'Golf Gathering' in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The Neighborhood House Association held the 12th Annual Golf Gathering to raise funds to help sustain the association's 28 programs, all programs that help the San Diego community. Stedman Graham, renowned author, businessman and long-time partner of Oprah Winfry hosted the 2022 golf gathering. Graham highlighted...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
FOX 5 San Diego

Yelp: These 50 restaurants are the best in North County

SAN DIEGO – Caution, do not continue to read this story if you are hungry!. Yelp, an online platform that allows individuals to rate businesses they have visited, recently released its list of the 50 best restaurants in San Diego’s North County, including some of the best and most iconic eateries in the area. No matter what you are in the mood for, this list is sure to have something that piques your interest!
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Spike in COVID-19 cases ahead of large events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) - Tens of thousands of people will be out in San Diego County over the next week for San Diego Pride, Comic-Con, and Del Mar opening day, but a recent spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations landed the county on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Scavenger Hunt
sandiegomagazine.com

10 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 14-17

July 14-16 Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade. San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Opening day at Del Mar is just one more week away

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s hard to believe it’s almost time, but a week from now, it is opening day at the Del Mar Race Track!. On that day, all the pretty hats and beautiful people come out to play but today the action is on the “backside” where the race horses and the trainers are now arriving.
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
point2homes.com

327 W University Ave, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92103

Zoned R-4. This Spanish Revival upgraded home is centrally located in a desirable walkable neighborhood of Hillcrest. Kitchen remodeled with quartz-like countertop, new cabinets, appliances plus tiled bathroom with walk-in shower. In 2019 home was upgraded with new electrical wiring, added installation, beautiful hardwood floors and baseboards, refinished built-in cabinetry and front door, wall heater, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, fresh paint, window treatments, most of the windows replaced. Additional features include laundry room with washer/gas dryer, extra storage, 2-car garage with covered carport and patio. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, entertainment, and great restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation

The mission of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation is to protect Sycuan’s sovereignty and preserve the well-being of their people through self-sufficiency and responsible governance, while having a positive impact on our community. Sycuan is focused on the well-being of not only its Tribal members, but the community as a whole by being a leader with unwavering and steadfast support to the non-profit organizations that make our region a better place.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy