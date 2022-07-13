Pawmicon is back and participants are encouraged to try out their immersive VR scavenger hunt

Zoned R-4. This Spanish Revival upgraded home is centrally located in a desirable walkable neighborhood of Hillcrest. Kitchen remodeled with quartz-like countertop, new cabinets, appliances plus tiled bathroom with walk-in shower. In 2019 home was upgraded with new electrical wiring, added installation, beautiful hardwood floors and baseboards, refinished built-in cabinetry and front door, wall heater, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, fresh paint, window treatments, most of the windows replaced. Additional features include laundry room with washer/gas dryer, extra storage, 2-car garage with covered carport and patio. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, entertainment, and great restaurants.
Comments / 0