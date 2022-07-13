ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft Update Adds New Mob Features, Patch Notes Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bedrock version of Minecraft – so the one that all console and mobile players and some PC players have – got a new update this week that added a couple of new features related to one mob in particular: The Allay. Aside from that mob, a couple of other changes...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Now 100% Free for Some Users

It's very rare for a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop to be made free, especially compared to some other platforms like Steam. Why this is, we don't know. That said, today is one of these rare occurrences, however, there are some hoops to jump through and some strings attached. Right now, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED -- via the Nintendo eShop -- Star Horizon is free, but you need to own Splashy Cube, Nonograms Prophecy, Nova-111, and Destropolis, all of which are a.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Exclusive Wins First 2022 GOTY Award

The first Game of the Year award has been given out for 2022, and it's been awarded to a PlayStation exclusive only available on PS4 and PS5, at least right now. So far, 2022 has been far from the greatest year in terms of video game releases. In fact, if you remove a few games from the equation it's been a very disappointing year. There's a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What's more relevant is that come the end of the year, come The Game Awards, Elden Ring will win unless God of War Raganrok can replicate the success and critical acclaim of the first game. That's how little the competition is at the top. That said, the latter isn't out and the former actually didn't win the first 2022 GOTY award; Horizon Forbidden West has.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Fans

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals the Next Big PS1 Game

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobs#Mobile#Video Game#Jukeboxes#Allays
ComicBook

Xbox Series X RPG Delayed Day Before Release

An Xbox Series X action RPG that was supposed to release on July 12, but it was delayed at the last minute. And when we say the last minute, we mean the last minute, as the game was literally delayed on July 11, one day before release. The game in question is Hellpoint, which was supposed to release on July 12 not just on Xbox Series X/S, but PS5 as well. Fortunately, for PlayStation fans, the game is currently playable on PS5 because this version did not get delayed. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will need to wait "one to two weeks." So what's gone wrong? Well according to developer Cradle Games it ran into so technical specificities of the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is a Trap

Wordle players are struggling with a surprisingly difficult puzzle. "Wordle 390 X" is trending on Twitter this morning, which means that some players are having issues with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online DLC Leaked by Grand Theft Auto Leaker

Rockstar Games is reportedly working on new GTA Online DLC under the codename of DLC Pack 1, which, of course, is a placeholder. When this DLC will be revealed or released, the report in question does not say, but we do have some details about what to expect. Like most DLC updates, players should expect lots of new vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Xbox One Game Is Just $0.99 for Limited Time

A popular Xbox One game is now just $0.99 for a limited time, courtesy of GameStop. What's the catch? Well, it's for a pre-owned copy of the game. The other catch? The game is, in addition to being popular, a bit divisive. Oddly enough, the PS4 version of the game is not on sale. Why this is, we don't know. As for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users, there's no next-gen version of the game, but it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Minecraft
PC Gamer

Doom hacker gets Doom running in Doom

Maybe the ultimate "Doom running on stuff that wasn't meant to run Doom" scenario. Getting Doom to run on things that were never meant to run Doom is something of a cottage industry among a die-hard subset of PC hackers and coders. Your motherboard's BIOS (opens in new tab), a bunch of old potatoes (opens in new tab), a Lego brick (opens in new tab), a home pregnancy test (opens in new tab): The list goes on and on. But YouTuber and Doomworld community member kgsws has set a new standard for, well, something with this brilliant bit of techno-recursion: Doom running in Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Earns Franchise's Best Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years

There's a new Resident Evil TV show out on Netflix as of this week, and in case you hadn't seen, it's got the highest Rotten Tomatoes score the Resident Evil franchise has gotten in years. Naysayers will say that's not a high bar, however, but when looking at the scores for the franchise overall, those people wouldn't exactly be wrong either. Netflix's Resident Evil keeps fluctuating between 58% and 60% which puts it just around the threshold needed to be "Fresh" on the review aggregate platform..
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Will Challenge Players

It's time to end the week with a brand new Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus: 17 Free Games For July Officially Confirmed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the 17 (yes, 17) new free games headed to PlayStation Plus on July 19. Earlier this month, Sony made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, those subscribed to the new, pricier Extra and Premium tiers are about to get a whole lot more to sink their teeth into.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Get one year of PlayStation Plus Essential for $55

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. PlayStation Plus, Sony’s console membership program, has served many gamers for over a decade. Last month, the tech giant revamped its PS Plus offerings to , Extra and Premium, which offer downloadable PS1 and PS2 titles, PS3 game streaming and limited-time trials. Meanwhile, the original version of PS Plus was , bringing the same features Sony players know and love.
FIFA
ComicBook

GameStop Confirms New PlayStation 5 In-Store Restock

GameStop has confirmed that it will have a PlayStation 5 restock in stores very soon. GameStop is the biggest gaming-focused retailer out there and although it has had some woes in recent years resulting in significant layoffs, its remaining presence ensures it will be the best place to get physical games. Not only does the retailer offer used games and allow customers to trade in games they no longer want, but it has been one of the only ways to get a PlayStation 5 in-store. Most retailers have opted to just shift all of its stock to online orders, largely because they fly off the shelf immediately, but GameStop has gotten larger stocks and has been able to justify selling them in-store.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy