Minecraft Update Adds New Mob Features, Patch Notes Revealed

A new PlayStation Plus leak has seemingly revealed the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium. As of last month, PlayStation Plus is now divided into three different tiers. There's PlayStation Plus Essential, which is just normal PlayStation Plus prior to this expansion of the subscription service. Then there's the mid-tier version, PlayStation Plus Extra, which combines PS Plus Essential with the old PS Now. Then there's the most expensive tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to an evolving library of backward compatible PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. That said, it looks like the next big PS1 game coming to PS Plus Premium is from Capcom, who has been an early supporter and partner of the PlayStation Plus revamp.
