Regé-Jean Page has put his womanizing ways behind him—at least, in Bridgerton. The star, who played Duke Simon Basset in season one of the Netflix series, reiterated that he has no intention of returning to the Ton. "They're free to do as they like," he told Variety when asked if he'd be OK with the series recasting the role. "Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of season one. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one."

