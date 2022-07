BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unresponsive at an MBTA station after an alleged attack on July 8, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a man that was unconscious inside the Savin Hill T stop. The man was suffering from trauma to the face and chest area, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

