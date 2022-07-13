ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

School immunizations now available at no cost in Volusia County

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Now is the time for parents to get their children immunized before school starts, according to the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County. Health officials are asking parents not to delay in getting the shots or they may be waiting in...

www.clickorlando.com

flaglernewsweekly.com

‘Operation Changing Lives’ Named Passion Project Winner

Daytona Beach, FL – Operation Changing Lives is honored with the national distinction of being one of this year’s “The Passion Project” winners. The Passion Project was created by Allergan Aesthetics and Miami Cosmetic Surgery to celebrate those in the aesthetic field who have wide-ranging passions outside of their daily clinical practice, passions that make them better medical professionals. Only a few aesthetic providers are chosen each year, out of the hundreds of submissions.
click orlando

Academics attack Florida plan to limit transgender treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. – A plan by Florida health officials that likely would restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people lacks sound medical justification and may be politically motivated, according to a group of academics from Yale University and other schools. The Florida Agency for Health...
click orlando

News 6 explains process behind Mount Dora shootout coverage

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s no doubt News 6 is a media outlet. But “the media” is not a monolith. We say this because “the media” recently came under fire after Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell voiced his concerns over “a few of the news stations’” recent coverage of an 18-year-old suspect’s shootout with law enforcement in Mount Dora.
#Immunizations#Long Lines#Flagler#Harley Strickland Blvd
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
wgac.com

County Commissioner in Florida Pulled Over Again

I’ve done my best to warn the world. I really did. A Florida County Commissioner gets pulled over for a second time for speeding. Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commission Chairman, was caught going 92 mph in his red Ferrari. A highway patrol officer pulled him over on Interstate 95. When trying to explain the details of the citation, Mullins interrupts the officer, saying, “I run the county so I know how that works.” Read more on the story here.
click orlando

10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida with a free drink to customers. Customers can get a free hot coffee or fountain drink on Monday, July 18, marking the day the company opened its first location in Orlando. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful...
maggrand.com

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time accuse sheriff of pushing them to withdraw from races

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time revealed details of phone calls they had with Brevard County’s top lawman, Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Retired school resource officer Shawn Overdorf and Cocoa police officer Chris Hattaway claim Sheriff Wayne Ivey pushed each of them to drop out of their races and throw support behind their opponents. All in exchange for guaranteed jobs working for their competition after the election.
villages-news.com

Villager ordered to remove unapproved Florida room now facing fraud charges

A Villager who has been ordered to remove his unapproved Florida room is now facing fraud charges. Youseff El-Masry, 81, was arrested Tuesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Sumter County warrants charging him with insurance fraud and organized fraud. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Dental Associates hires Dr. Daniel Brauneck

Flagler Dental Associates is pleased to welcome Dr. Daniel T. Brauneck, DMD, to its practice. Brauneck is a third generation dentist who was born and raised in Palatka. “It’s been a pleasure working with the Flagler Dental team and getting to know our patients," Brauneck said. "It’s our goal is to promote good oral health, keep abreast of current dental techniques, and make your visit as pleasant as possible."
