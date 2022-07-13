ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Helm re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are bringing back Darren Helm. Helm drew into 68 regular-season contests with Colorado in 2021-22, picking up 15 points and 114 hits over that span. The 35-year-old forward has agreed to return to Colorado on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Helm...

