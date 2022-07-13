Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods

More than 40 people remain unaccounted for after flooding ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday. WCYB reported that flooding has affected more than 100 houses, and that there are multiple power outages and boil water notices in effect. While there are no confirmed fatalities, various search and rescue teams are working in the area. The floodwaters have compromised bridge access in some parts of the county, and other areas are experiencing mudslides.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO