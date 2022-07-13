ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods

wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods.

www.wjhl.com

TheDailyBeast

Forty People Unaccounted for After Flooding Batters Virginia

More than 40 people remain unaccounted for after flooding ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday. WCYB reported that flooding has affected more than 100 houses, and that there are multiple power outages and boil water notices in effect. While there are no confirmed fatalities, various search and rescue teams are working in the area. The floodwaters have compromised bridge access in some parts of the county, and other areas are experiencing mudslides.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

All Unaccounted for in SW Flooding Located

Buchanan County, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management say all 44 people that were unaccounted for following Tuesday-Wednesday's flooding have been located, and without any deaths. In fact, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding says the only injury so far has been a snake bite.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
natureworldnews.com

Dozens Still Missing as Extreme Flooding Drowns Virginia

Authorities confirm that all 44 missing people were found alive in the Virginia floods Officials in southern Virginia were relieved to learn that there were no fatalities due to severe flooding that happened Tuesday and Wednesday. Confirming the Numbers. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that it has...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

26-year-old dead after car crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On July 14, 2022, members of the WVSP Logan Detachment responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash located along WV Route 10 between the communities of Logan and Man, WV. Investigation revealed the operator and victim, Maria Ann Ellis, 26 of Rock, West...
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

One dead and one seriously hurt in Nicholas County crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – WVSP are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Nicholas County. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, Cpl. E. E. Bostic responded to a fatal crash that occurred on WV Rt 20 near the intersection of Cheer Lane, in Nettie West Virginia. During the officer’s investigation and according to witness statements, Anthony O’Brien, 42 of Leivasy, West Virginia was driving a 1992 GMC pickup and crossed into the opposite lane striking an oncoming log truck head on. Mr. O’Brien was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Closures announced on Interstate 64

ALTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An announcement was made Thursday indicating that sections of Interstate 64 will be temporarily closed throughout the afternoon. Per the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, both Eastbound and Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 will see closure beginning at 1:45pm on Thursday. The change will affect...
ALTA, WV
lootpress.com

Four-year-old child found dead in Summers County

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:26 am, members of the Hinton Detachment and Summers County Sheriff’s Office responded to Barger Springs Road in the Forest Hill area of Summers County in reference to a death investigation. Once on scene, a four year old female victim was found...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

3 charged in connection with fire at historic WVa church

SHADY SPRING, WV (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.
SHADY SPRING, WV
Josh Smith
Lootpress

Backgrounder: Beckley’s First State Police Headquarters

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia created a State Police force in 1919, and dispersed units statewide early the next year. The detachment assigned to Beckley was initially headquartered in the Hotel Willis, formerly located at the intersection of McCreery and South Heber Streets—now a city parking lot.
BECKLEY, WV

