Officials: 40 still missing in Buchanan County, no confirmed fatalities after floods

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – WVSP are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Nicholas County. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, Cpl. E. E. Bostic responded to a fatal crash that occurred on WV Rt 20 near the intersection of Cheer Lane, in Nettie West Virginia. During the officer’s investigation and according to witness statements, Anthony O’Brien, 42 of Leivasy, West Virginia was driving a 1992 GMC pickup and crossed into the opposite lane striking an oncoming log truck head on. Mr. O’Brien was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene.
