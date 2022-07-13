ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

How are schools preparing third graders for assessments?

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As summer comes to an end for students, Mississippi teachers are ready for the 2022-23 school year.

Some local school districts, including Jackson Public Schools (JPS), are already preparing for the upcoming school year.

Third graders will take the 3rd Grade Literacy Assessment in order to move to the 4th grade. The tests help determine if students are prepared for advanced level course work.

In accordance to the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), 3rd graders who do not pass the test the first time will have an opportunity to retest up to two times.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that a total of 31,068 3rd graders passed the reading assessment for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers are aiming to steadily increase those numbers once again.

Out of those numbers, 60.9% JPS students passed the assessment. McWillie Elementary School and Obama Magnet School scored the highest with 95% of their students passing the test.

Many teachers in local districts are enhancing their skills by making teaching more engaging, so students can learn while also being entertained.

To check out more district and school-level initial pass rates, click here .

