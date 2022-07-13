ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sheds light on galaxy's evolution, black holes

By Christian Nunley
CNBC
US News and World Report

Webb Space Telescope Opens Door to Discoveries Still Unimagined

GREENBELT, Md. (Reuters) - The powerful James Webb Space Telescope's inaugural batch of images has opened a new chapter of cosmic exploration, but astronomers say the observatory's most consequential discoveries may well be those they have yet to even imagine. Distant colliding galaxies, gas-giant exoplanets and dying star systems were...
GREENBELT, MD
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

Stephen Hawking’s black hole theory proved right

The late Stephen Hawking’s black hole area theorem is correct, a new study shows. Scientists used gravitational waves to prove the famous British physicist’s idea, which may lead to uncovering more underlying laws of the universe. The theorem, elaborated by Hawking in 1971, uses Einstein’s theory of general...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

What is on the other side of a black hole?

SCIENTISTS have begun delving deeper into the science behind black holes in light of new studies. And after the first-ever detailed photo of the gravity giant was revealed in May 2022, questions have been asked about what lies on the other side. What is on the other side of a...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

NASA Reveals Webb Telescope’s First Images of Unseen Universe

The dawn of a new era in astronomy is here as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. The full set of the telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data, which uncover a collection of cosmic features elusive until now, released Tuesday to an eager and adoring public, some of whom have waited thirty years to see them.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
Phys.org

Researchers argue that long human lifespan is due in part to the contributions of elders

According to long-standing canon in evolutionary biology, natural selection is cruelly selfish, favoring traits that help promote reproductive success. This usually means that the so-called "force" of selection is well equipped to remove harmful mutations that appear during early life and throughout the reproductive years. However, by the age fertility ceases, the story goes that selection becomes blind to what happens to our bodies. After the age of menopause, our cells are more vulnerable to harmful mutations. In the vast majority of animals, this usually means that death follows shortly after fertility ends.
SCIENCE

