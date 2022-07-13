ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

2 people now being questioned in hit-and-run death of woman sleeping at park

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGrR6_0geiXo6M00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they have identified two persons of interest in connection to the hit-and-run death of a sleeping woman at Jefferson Park on Tuesday .

Police did not release the two people’s names or ages, but said they are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

On July 12, at around 6:45 a.m., police were called to Jefferson Park on Bernard Street after a woman was found dead at the park. Police said the woman was sleeping on the grass in the park when a driver drove through the park ran the woman over as she slept.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

BPD patrol vehicle involved in crash in West Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield Police patrol vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Truxtun Avenue at Coffee Road Friday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. A BPD official said only minor injuries to a complain of pain were reported. It's unknown at this time...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating car-to-car shooting in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of eastbound Highway 58 are reopen following a car-to-car shooting Thursday night in central Bakersfield. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that happened on the highway between Chester and Union avenues at around 7 p.m. A spokesperson said someone fired at least one gunshot […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO announces arrest in 2020 homicide investigation

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect as the result of its investigation into a 2020 homicide, according to a news release Friday. Matthew Torres, 27, was arrested in Plano, Texas, on suspicion of murder. KCSO deputies believe Torres was involved in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Tony Gutierrez,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

CHP: Eastbound Hwy 58 reopens after car-to-car shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) Eastbound Highway 58 is now open just east of northbound Highway 99, according to CHP. --- California Highway Patrol has closed down eastbound Highway 58 just east of northbound Highway 99's connector Thursday evening. A Kern County Sheriff's Office official said just...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Adoptive parents’ trial pushed back to October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West had their murder trial pushed back to October during a hearing Friday morning. Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, are now scheduled for trial Oct. 24. The previous date was July 25. The postponement was made over the objection […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Park#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Firefighters working to put out major fire at building near Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have been called Saturday evening to put out a large fire at a building near Kern Medical. Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pacific Street and West Drive at around 6:45 p.m. for a report of a fire to a building. The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it’s not known if anyone has been injured.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspect found after alleged purse theft in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department found the suspect of a purse theft that occurred on July 12, according to RPD. RPD responded to Union Bank of California at the 100 block of north China Lake boulevard where they met the 89-year-old victim, who told officers after she walked out a man approached […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

Father of 18-year-old fallen KCFD firefighter speaks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "What his teammates and classmates said, Aiden was one, he never had a bad day. He was always the one that would be there for everyone else," Michael Agnor, Aiden's father, said. 18-year-old Aiden Agnor was just starting his life, after graduating valedictorian from Quartz...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Man gets 20 years for deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man gets 35 years to life for ‘honor killing’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As a respected elder, Jagjit Singh was sought by others in the Sikh community for advice on matters of faith and culture. They’ll have to visit him in prison for further guidance. Singh, 68, was sentenced Friday to 35 years to life in prison for gunning down his daughter-in-law after an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

Man Shot & Killed Wednesday Night in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Porterville Police Department a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Porterville. Officers were called to the 600 block of W. Olive Ave. around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield. Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 35 years to life for Wasco slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man forced to leave a ranch west of Wasco for failure to pay rent was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison for fatally shooting a man whose family owns the property. A sentence of 35 years to life was handed down to...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Early morning garage fire in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A detached garage caught fire in East Bakersfield Friday morning. Just before 3 a.m. the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Flower Street just west of Tulare Street on Friday, according to BFD. Officials said, there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy