2 people now being questioned in hit-and-run death of woman sleeping at park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they have identified two persons of interest in connection to the hit-and-run death of a sleeping woman at Jefferson Park on Tuesday .
Police did not release the two people's names or ages, but said they are cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.
On July 12, at around 6:45 a.m., police were called to Jefferson Park on Bernard Street after a woman was found dead at the park. Police said the woman was sleeping on the grass in the park when a driver drove through the park ran the woman over as she slept.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
