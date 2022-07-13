ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man witnessed boy selling water firing shots

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year, there has been a concern the young...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 37

Sandra Jefferson
3d ago

I've seen two young girl in Decatur on covington and Glenwood my husband and I was coming off Glenwood making a right on covington highway they was selling water I didn't see no adult with them and I said that was dangerous for them to be out there being young girls where was their parents it's sad that some of these kids have to try to earn money for what ever reason I'm not trying to judge them for trying but it's dangerous out here especially the times where living in

Reply(1)
18
Thai Tanic
3d ago

I thought the previous Mayor took care of this issue. Didn’t she set up an “entrepreneurial program” for these boys or was it another Democrat lie?

Reply(3)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers. The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools. “If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed during shootout near East Point venue, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Point. The police department said a woman was shot and killed in a shootout just before 2 a.m. on DeLowe Drive. The shooting happened near a venue called The Delowe Loft. Police have not released information about a...
EAST POINT, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Police: Man shoots himself at gun range

COVINGTON — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after he apparently shot himself while at Shots Fired Indoor Gun Range. According to Lt. Daniel Digby with the Covington Police Department, officers were called to the shooting range on Washington Street Thursday at about 9 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Torch-wielding man soaked himself, hostage with gasoline during SWAT standoff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - SWAT in Hall County wounded a suspect during a standoff early in the morning on Saturday, deputies said. The Hall County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Randy Berry. First responders took Berry to a hospital, and his condition is unknown. Berry allegedly held a woman hostage, and deputies said she wasn't injured and evaluated at a hospital.
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WXIA 11 Alive

At least 1 killed, 1 injured in East Point shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — At least one person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in East Point. It happened at a shopping center on Delowe Drive, near the intersection with Headland Drive. "Officers were informed that there was an altercation with several...
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Dangerous' carjacking suspects caught in College Park raid

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two men wanted for carjacking are behind bars after police arrest four men in College Park during an early Tuesday morning raid. The SWAT team set off a flash-bang grenade at an apartment complex on Lakemont Drive in College Park. Police from College Park, South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn and Fulton County Schools moved in and arrested Donsheldon Lowe and Jamal Penson. The men were wanted for a May 9th carjacking in Clayton County.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Boy selling water at busy Atlanta intersection fires shots, witness says

ATLANTA - It was a frightening experience for a man driving home from church after he said he witnessed a teen selling water firing shots at a busy intersection. No one was injured, but the witness said it was too close for comfort. "I shouldn’t have to fear being shot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy