Man witnessed boy selling water firing shots
For the past year, there has been a concern the young...www.fox5atlanta.com
For the past year, there has been a concern the young...www.fox5atlanta.com
I've seen two young girl in Decatur on covington and Glenwood my husband and I was coming off Glenwood making a right on covington highway they was selling water I didn't see no adult with them and I said that was dangerous for them to be out there being young girls where was their parents it's sad that some of these kids have to try to earn money for what ever reason I'm not trying to judge them for trying but it's dangerous out here especially the times where living in
I thought the previous Mayor took care of this issue. Didn’t she set up an “entrepreneurial program” for these boys or was it another Democrat lie?
Comments / 37