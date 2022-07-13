ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration warns pharmacies can’t discriminate on reproductive health scripts

By TOM MURPHY Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5Pri_0geiX18800
The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said July 13 that pharmacies receiving federal funding from programs like Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate in how they supply medications or advise patients on prescriptions. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that pharmacies receiving federal money from programs such as Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate in how they supply medications or advise patients on prescriptions.

The agency noted that discrimination against people based on their pregnancy or related conditions would be a form of sex discrimination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33i8uV_0geiX18800

The announcement comes as the administration seeks to ensure reproductive health services for women following last month’s Supreme Court decision that ended a constitutional right to abortion.

On Monday, the administration told hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. The government said federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions. Now, all states provide an exception for the life of the woman.

President Biden also has signed an executive order to try to protect some access to the procedure, but he has acknowledged that his administration is limited in what it can do. He noted earlier this month that an act of Congress would be required to restore nationwide access to abortion services, and he has urged Americans angered by the Supreme Court’s ruling to vote in November.

Wednesday’s actions, like those outlined Monday, do not reflect new policy. They aim to remind care providers of their existing obligations under federal law.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone can access health care, free of discrimination,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “This includes access to prescription medications for reproductive health and other types of care.”

The department’s guidance to pharmacies outlined several hypothetical examples of potential discrimination. They include a pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription of mifepristone followed by misoprostol to help manage complications from a miscarriage after a pregnancy loss.

That combination of drugs also is commonly used in medication abortions.

A pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription of misoprostol prescribed to help deal with severe stomach ulcer complications may be discriminating based on disability, the Health and Human Services Department said. The agency noted that the pharmacy also may be discriminating if it refuses to stock the drug based on its alternate use.

HHS also cited as another example of potential discrimination: a pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription for methotrexate to halt an ectopic pregnancy, which grows outside the womb and is not viable.

The federal agency said people who believe their rights have been violated should visit an online portal for the Office for Civil Rights to file a complaint.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Peon
3d ago

OBidens go crazy on abortions. Full speed ahead on the,LGBTQs. Wish they had the same eagerness to fix economy, border, gas prices.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Biden administration tells pharmacies that denying abortion pills could break federal law

Federal officials on Wednesday warned pharmacies that they could violate civil rights law if they refuse to fill prescriptions for pills that can induce abortion. These drugs are also commonly used to treat conditions like stomach ulcers, miscarriage, and ectopic pregnancy, the Department of Health and Human Services says in its guidance, and even in states where medication abortion is now banned or restricted, not dispensing this pills "may be discriminating" on the basis of sex or disability.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Online Pharmacies#Reproductive Health#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Medicare#Medicaid#Congress#Americans#The Supreme Court
International Business Times

U.S. Says Pharmacies Must Fill Reproductive Health Prescriptions

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure. This "guidance" https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/pharmacies-guidance.pdf, which involves roughly 60,000 U.S. retail pharmacies, comes days after President Joe Biden signed...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
361K+
Followers
65K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy