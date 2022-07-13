ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Local charity bound for Ukraine with medical support

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the war in Ukraine raging on, soldiers on the front lines and civilians are still in dire need for medical support and supplies. The situation worsens daily, according to the International Medical Corps, more than 24 million Ukrainians are in need of...

www.ky3.com

