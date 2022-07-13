ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Scene clear after bomb squad investigates possible explosives in car

By Brandon Scott, Sydney Moran
 3 days ago

UPDATE: As of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday the scene is clear and all roads are open. The FBI and Fire Mashal were taking over the investigation SPD said. We are working to get more information and will update as we learn more.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police and the FBI are on scene at Chestnut Expressway and Main Avenue. Authorities said they believe there might be explosives in a car.

Springfield police say assault reports are up, especially in one part of town

Officers were warned a wanted man driving a stolen car from Massachusetts might be traveling through Springfield. Offices were also alerted there might be explosives in the car. Around 2:00 pm Wednesday police discovered the car in the Post Office parking lot.

Springfield Police have no comment on what the warrant was for. The FBI and Springfield Fire Marshal are investigating. Chestnut Expressway is closed while the investigation continues.

