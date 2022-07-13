ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IMF warns of 'darkening' global economic outlook

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the International Monetary Fund has said it will downgrade its expectations for global economic growth this month. Its most recent forecast, issued in April, was for 3.6% growth this year and next. Kristalina Georgieva said the war in Ukraine, higher than expected inflation, and the ongoing...

CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Kristalina Georgieva
FOXBusiness

Janet Yellen warns US inflation is 'unacceptably high' after June data shocker

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the U.S. faces "unacceptably high" levels of inflation and pledged that bringing down rising prices is the biggest priority for the Biden administration after another searing-hot inflation report. "Inflation is unacceptably high, and that's something that's evident from Wednesday's report," Yellen said during...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Rise Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent breaking above $100 a barrel, as investors weighed tight supplies against the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that would stem inflation and curb crude demand. Brent crude futures for September climbed 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $100.25 a barrel by 0400...
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions. While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south. Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup. Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
CBS News

U.S. stocks sink as investors worry more Fed hikes might derail growth

U.S. stocks sank Thursday morning after higher U.S. inflation stoked expectations of more rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was down 67 points, or 1.8%, to 3,734 as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday. The Dow dropped 566 points, or 1.8% to 30,206, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5%.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after China says growth weakened in 2Q

BANGKOK (AP) — Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6% in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.6% to 26,797.47. The Kospi in Seoul was up 0.1% at 2,324.29 and shares also rose in India and Taiwan. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,273.87. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.1% to 6,578.50 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.7% to 20,597.14. Official data show the Chinese economy shrank by 2.6% compared with the January-March period’s already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%. Compared with a year earlier, which can hide recent fluctuations, growth slid to a weak 0.4% from the earlier quarter’s 4.8%.
BBC

Coronavirus: China economy shrinks on zero-Covid policy

China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter of this year as widespread coronavirus lockdowns hit businesses and consumers. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter. Major cities across China, including the major financial and manufacturing centre...
US News and World Report

Peru Maintains 3.6% Growth Forecast for 2022 Despite Slowdown Concerns

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian Finance Minister Oscar Graham said on Thursday that he still expects the country's economy to grow 3.6% in 2022, reiterating an earlier forecast despite growing concerns about the potential for a worldwide economic slowdown. "With the information we have from the first four months, we still...
