LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today will be yet another day in the triple digits. Highs are expected to be a few degrees above 100 degrees. Dew points will be on the lower end today so heat indices will be minimal. Skies today will be mostly sunny with south winds 5 to 10 mph. The weekend will be no different with highs above 100 degrees an south wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 100s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. There’s a slight chance of rain for Sunday evening for counties along I-40 in southwest Oklahoma. The drought is starting to set back in for southwest Oklahoma and Texas. The updated drought monitor shows Texoma in a severe drought and some places in extreme drought in western counties of Texas.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO