Minot, ND

Minot Public Library: Preparing Readers of the Future

By Lauren Davis
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Public libraries play an important role in education and literacy in communities.

At the Minot Public Library, you can find people of all ages reading books, participating in events, and utilizing resources.

The Minot Public Library has something going on almost every single day and the main group these events are catered to is children.

The Children’s Library hosts Lap Sit Story Time each week in the Imagination Station room.

“We have it every Wednesday at 10 o’clock and it’s for the littlest of kiddos to three-year-olds,” said Randi Monley, the children’s librarian.

Lindsay Strandemo comes to the library frequently with her daughter.

She says although the events are a way for them to get out and socialize, they help kids learn critical skills.

“I think it’s really good for their development of language. I think it’s important as kids are growing up to be talked to like adults, and be read to, to get that imagination going, to get their social skills going,” said Strandemo.

Monley agrees, she says it’s important to teach children literacy skills that they will carry with them through life.

“Reading is kind of the backbone of our society. With reading you know words, you learn how to write, and speak, and have a good vocabulary and those things are so important to teach at a young age,” said Monley.

The library doesn’t just have events for children, there are also things for adults to do.

“Saturday the 16th, we have our dungeons and dragons program. In a couple weeks on the 27th, we are also having a snakes in the library program. So that’ll be fun,” said Zhaina Moya, the adult services librarian.

For those who may be wondering how they can get back into reading, Moya says it’s about finding what interests you.

“I have found that books are so much more diverse and you can literally find a book on anything. And I think people also need to understand that reading doesn’t just necessarily need to be a physical book in your hand. We have manga. We have graphic novels,’ said Moya.

The events at the Minot Public Library are all free.

