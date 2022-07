An officer who was paralyzed in a shooting while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly was released from a Chicago hospital Friday afternoon. Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was wheeled out of Advocate Christ Medical Center on a stretcher just after 2 p.m. Dozens of officers lined the route from the hospital doors to the ambulance he was lifted into, many clapping and cheering for him as bagpipes played in the background.

