Saint Louis, MO

Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth

 3 days ago
Photo credit U.S. Attorney's office

A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker.

Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.

Davis said this bust is likely to lower the number of overdose deaths in the region this year. Last year more than a thousand St. Louis-area people died of drug overdoses.

