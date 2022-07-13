Audrey Tester is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!

Audrey Tester, is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!

Audrey is going into the third grade at Westside Elementary! She loves to dance and has two dogs at home named Zoey and Gracie!

Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help Alex with his forecast on News Channel 11 Wednesdays at 5:30p and 7:30p.

*Note- the student must be in grades K-5 and be a student within the Tri-Cities viewing area

