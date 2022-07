U.S. markets opened lower this morning despite solid gains on the job front. The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, higher than the 250,000 expected by analysts. Dean Smith, chief strategist at FolioBeyond, joined Cheddar News to discuss why he's still expecting headwinds for the economy. "My headline read on the report is that any expectation for a soft landing is off the table," he said.

