Florida State

Last Call for 7.13.22 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

By Staff Reports
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing Military Consumer Protection Month by highlighting resources available to help service members avoid scams....

floridapolitics.com

floridapolitics.com

Debate roster causes disputes ahead of GOP Sunshine Summit

Several Republican candidates from Florida's 4th, 7th, 13th and 15th Congressional Districts will take the stage next week to debate leading issues in the GOP Primary. Republican Congressional candidate Christine Quinn is calling on Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, to reconsider including her in the upcoming debates at the 2022 Sunshine Summit.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Leadership Blue 2022 not the usual big Democratic shindig

The speaker for this year's gala dinner is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Florida's political world is centered on Water Street in Tampa for the next few days, with the Florida Democratic Party's (FDP) Leadership Blue events across said street from the Moms for Liberty event which is drawing Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, two former presidential cabinet secretaries and a host of others.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against 'Woke Math'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to "woke math" at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who "took the woke out and sent us back normal math books." "I'm just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It's not 'two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?'" DeSantis riffed. "No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer." The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off first Moms for Liberty summit

It's four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics. It's four days of some of the biggest hitters in Florida Republican politics, kicked off by none other than Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" National Summit had a welcome reception at...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Maxwell Alejandro Frost leads fundraising for CD 10 Democratic Primary

Frost saw 9,413 contributions, with an average donation of $39.38. Maxwell Alejandro Frost is leading the Democratic field in Florida's 10th Congressional District after collecting $369,726 in Quarter 2, his campaign announced Saturday. Frost raised the money from 9,413 contributions, with an average donation of $39.38. Of those donations,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Florida GOP announce Sunshine Summit debate lineups

Political pundits and Republican leaders are predicting a red wave in November. Republican candidates from Florida's 4th, 7th, 13th and 15th Congressional Districts will take the stage next week to debate leading issues in the GOP Primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida announced the lineup...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Liberal group argues Gov. DeSantis' policies lead to unqualified teachers

DeSantis' political ambitions are making the state's teacher shortage worse, group says. As Moms for Liberty opened its inaugural summit with Gov. Ron DeSantis' breakfast address, progressives highlighted how his ambitions could be why their kids may not have a qualified teacher leading class next month. The newly formed...
FLORIDA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Ron DeSantis Drew Florida An Extreme Gerrymander

Senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich breaks down how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through his gerrymandered map of Florida. The Everglades in Florida is home to all kinds of rare and dangerous species. The American alligator. The boa constrictor. And the deadliest creature of them all: the gerrymander!. When Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Laurel Lee reports massive $510K haul in CD 15 contest

That's a bigger opening haul than any competitor still in the race. Thonotosassa Republican Laurel Lee added more than a half million dollars in the first six weeks of her congressional campaign. The former Florida Secretary of State announced she collected $510,143 between her May 17 campaign launch and the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Bay legislative candidates talk Jan. 6, election security

Tension arose between Newton and Rayner amid talks of bipartisanship. Tampa Bay legislative candidates felt the partisan tension among bipartisan talk Friday afternoon as they discussed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Florida's new election crimes office and the fate of Hillsborough County's transportation sales tax. The candidates, who...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Senator Rick Scott Challenges President Biden – "Wake Up or Resign" Over Record Inflation in the United States

Many Floridians are "delaying retirement or going back to work" he says. Following the announcement of inflation having hit a 40-year record rate of increase on July 13 - at a rate of 9.1% - Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott has challenged President Biden that he needs to "wake up or resign" when it comes to tackling the economic situation in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

West Central Florida Labor Council backs Janet Cruz in SD 14 race

Cruz is headed straight into the General Election, where she faces Republican veteran Jay Collins. The West Central Florida Labor Council is backing Sen. Janet Cruz in her re-election campaign for Florida Senate District 14. The West Central Florida AFL-CIO is made up of 116,000 active and retired union members,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Realtors back Wilton Simpson for Ag Commissioner, makes legislative Primary endorsements

"Florida continues to be an economic beacon of success for the nation, largely due to the perseverance and growth of its real estate industry." Florida Realtors, a powerhouse trade group not shy in doling out political donations, released its slate of legislative endorsements in the primary Thursday, and announced it is supporting Senate President Wilton Simpson in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Christina Meredith scores Florida Family Action nod for HD 17 bid

Meredith is up against Jessica Baker in the Republican Primary. Citing her personal story, the Florida Family Action PAC "wholeheartedly" endorsed Christina Meredith in the House District 17 Republican Primary. "Christina Meredith is an amazing candidate and person with a powerful personal story of overcoming incredible odds and...
FLORIDA STATE

