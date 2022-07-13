ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee court lifts injunction on governor’s school voucher program

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0trs_0geiVGmq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee court has cleared the way for the implementation of Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher program.

The Davidson County Chancery Court on Wednesday lifted an injunction on the state’s Education Savings Account program. The voucher program only applies to Nashville and Memphis.

In May, the court ruled that the program does not violate the state’s constitution, overturning lower court ruling that determined it violated the “home rule” part of the constitution.

Northeast Tenn. schools awarded $574K in CTE grants

“Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options for high-quality education,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child.”

According to the governor’s office, the state Department of Education will make Education Savings Account resources available online in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘Shame on you’: Sullivan County BOE members blast Gov. Lee over advisor’s comments

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — During Thursday night’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, several members strongly criticized Gov. Bill Lee for not standing up for Tennessee’s teachers. Board members also unanimously approved a resolution declaring “support and appreciation” for educators. The resolution and board members’ comments were about disparaging remarks made by Hillsdale College President […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee state child care subsidy to increase 20%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Child care centers that participate in a Tennessee state reimbursement program for low and moderate-income parents just got a 20% increase — and parents in the program are having their co-pays waived for the rest of the year. The head of an early childhood education advocacy group hailed the changes as […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#Court Of Chancery#Education Savings Account#Department Of Education#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Judge blocked West Virginia school choice program after more than 3,000 students have already been approved

A West Virginia judge shot down a scholarship program offering public money for private education, calling it unconstitutional. After a hearing that lasted a little over an hour-long, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Wednesday ruled that the Hope Scholarship program that provides state funds for students leaving the public school system violated the state Constitution. The scholarship program was established after the state legislature passed a law in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJHL

Georgia man arrested in Pigeon Forge after two-month manhunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia man was arrested in Pigeon Forge at 3 p.m. Thursday for multiple counts of child molestation. Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 67, was originally arrested in August of 2021 after police investigations found that he may have been molesting children since 2002. Dockery was charged...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJHL

Kingsport police looking for missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. Aaryiana Shyye Chavarria, 12, was reported missing to the department on Wednesday. She was reportedly last seen three days prior in the 2000 block of Queensbury Court in Kingsport. Detectives do not suspect foul play in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Newport woman accused of poisoning man with glass cleaner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was fired from her job at a Newport gas station and faces assault charges after a customer accused her of poisoning his drink with glass cleaner. Newport police officers responded to the KenJo Market on Cosby Highway on Friday, July 8 where a...
NEWPORT, TN
deseret.com

Why Utah wants to dismiss transgender girls’ lawsuit over school sports ban

The Utah Attorney General's Office wants to dismiss a lawsuit against the Utah High School Activities Association and school districts filed by three transgender girls who want to play on their high school girls' sports teams. This year, the Utah Legislature passed HB11, which bans transgender girls from competing on...
UTAH STATE
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson County woman found

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman previously reported missing in Johnson County has been found, according to police. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated Carol Walker, 65, had last been seen at her home on Crackers Neck Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

GALLERY: Buchanan County flood damage

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding that began late Tuesday night in Buchanan County caused damage to vehicles, structures and more. A drone video taken by a viewer captures the aftermath from above. (Courtesy: Billy Bowling) Temporary flood shelters have also been set up around the area. Emergency responders command post: Check WJHL.com for the […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

KPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ‘extremely serious’ collision involving a motorcycle occurred on East Stone Dr. at North John B. Dennis Highway at 2 p.m., according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). According to the release, two people involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy