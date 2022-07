Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says deputies were called out on a report of a woman on the side of the road “changing a child’s diaper.” Deputies found 35-year-old Andrea Johnson and a two-year-old child on railroad tracks at the intersection of Norwood-Mount Zion and North Highway 27. Deputies reported Johnson appeared to be intoxicated. Johnson was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication. Johnson was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. The child, who the sheriff said is related to Johnson, was placed in the care of a family member.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO