Southland Casino opens first phase of new hotel

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., has opened the first phase of its new hotel, with rooms now available for purchase by the public.

According to a press release, Southland opened 89 rooms on six floors, including six of the hotel’s 60 suites, on July 1 and has been booking them daily for players. The remainder of rooms in the 300-room, 20-story hotel tower, including 12 penthouse suites on the top floor, are anticipated to open in September.

Southland’s ongoing $320 million casino expansion included the spring opening of a new 113,000- square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, as many as 50 live table games and a variety of dining options.

“Our staff has had an opportunity to fine-tune the high level of service we are providing, and now we can accommodate other guests who want to experience the new hotel,” said Jeff Strang, Southland’s senior director of marketing.

“We know our loyal casino patrons will want to take advantage of being able to stay overnight right at Southland, mere steps away with our new spacious casino floor and new bars and restaurants. We anticipate more ‘staycation’ guests from Memphis and more guests visiting from Little, Rock and other parts of Arkansas, Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, northern Alabama and even St. Louis,” Strang said.