Richard “Rich” Kelly, 63, of Emmetsburg

The latest Iowa fishing report is out and most area lake temperatures are in the 80s in northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for continued temperatures in the 80s-90s. Algae blooms have popped up on few area lakes making visibility much lower. Bass and panfishing has been great on most lakes out along weed lines in 10-15 feet of water. Most fish are moving out deeper as water temperatures increase. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO