Emmetsburg, IA

Richard “Rich” Kelly, 63, of Emmetsburg

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for 63-year-old Richard “Rich” Kelly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, July...

Spencer Man Hurt In Dickinson County Crash

Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Trailer Home Owner and Resident File Request for Injunction

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The owner of the closed trailer park in North Spencer and a resident who is ignoring an official order to leave have filed a lawsuit against the city. Power was cut Tuesday morning after the Planning Department ruled owner Bill Caskey had failed to remedy electric code violations by noon Monday.
SPENCER, IA
July 14 Iowa Fishing Report

The latest Iowa fishing report is out and most area lake temperatures are in the 80s in northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for continued temperatures in the 80s-90s. Algae blooms have popped up on few area lakes making visibility much lower. Bass and panfishing has been great on most lakes out along weed lines in 10-15 feet of water. Most fish are moving out deeper as water temperatures increase. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Obituaries
Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Newell man arrested for OWI in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Newell man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Jacob Jordan Michael Rice stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle for an...
SHELDON, IA
Construction Set to Begin on Sioux Rapids Fiber Project

Sioux Rapids, IA (KICD)– Residents of Sioux Rapids are inching closer to having access to high speed internet as work on a fiber optics network gets underway. The work is being done by local communications company Evertek with CEO Roxanne White telling KICD News the first phase is already underway in town.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
Sibley City Council Appoints New City Manager

Sibley, IA (KICD)– The City of Sibley has a new City Manager but she is no stranger to the community itself. Susan Sembach has been the City Clerk for the last five years after beginning her career in Clay County. Sembach says her main goal with her new combined...
SIBLEY, IA
Contractor Striking Gas Line Causes Evacuation Of Four Downtown Sheldon Businesses

Sheldon, Iowa — Four downtown Sheldon businesses were evacuated after a contractor struck a gas line in the central business district. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Third Avenue a little after 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, July 15th. He says a utility contractor doing some underground work had struck an abandoned natural gas service line in the alley between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, behind the old print shop building.
SHELDON, IA
Two-vehicle accident yesterday in Humboldt

Humboldt, IA – There was a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of County K Road and Highway 3 yesterday afternoon in Humboldt. KHBT spoke with Humboldt County Sheriff Dean Kruger on scene about what witnesses told investigators in initial reports regarding the accident. Humboldt Fire Chief Jim Gronbach...
HUMBOLDT, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa pair critically injured in Jackson County motorcycle crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Obituaries
Oelwein man jailed for contact violation

PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Oelwein man was arrested about 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Evan Moore stemmed from him allegedly texting a Hartley woman he is not to have contact with about 2:30 a.m. July 12, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
Rural Ashton pair charged for meth, pipe

ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
ASHTON, IA
Okoboji Officials Get Update on Highway 71 Reconstruction Schedule

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– It is looking like the reconstruction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes Area is not going to be started this year as originally planned. The project that involves closing several sections of road for a period of time was originally set to begin this Fall but the Iowa Department of Transportation pushed that back a bit after the single bid for the work came in well above the engineer’s estimate.
OKOBOJI, IA
Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
Drug Charges Filed After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A woman was arrested in Emmet County on drug charges as the result of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:30 in the afternoon from a resident who was worried about a vehicle parked at the end of their farm driveway. Officers encountered 55 year old Sonia Black of Boyden standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.
EMMET COUNTY, IA

