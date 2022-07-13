ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

What Happens Next For WNBA Star Brittney Griner?

New efforts are underway to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has now spent nearly five months in Russian custody. Last week, the two time Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, when she arrived in Russia in February. Amid a growing public pressure for Griner to be freed, a former U.S. ambassador with experience in helping to facilitate the release of American prisoners is reportedly stepping in to help. Tom Firestone, partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and former resident legal advisor for the U.S. embassy in Moscow, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

WNBA star Brittney Griner seeks light at the end of the tunnel while on trial for allegedly having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage while passing through a Russian airport. The U.S. government claims she has been "wrongfully detained," and now, Griner has taken her plea to President Biden in a handwritten letter begging him to "bring her home." Tom Firestone, former Resident Legal Adviser, U.S. Embassy, Moscow and current Partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, joined Cheddar News to break down the next steps for Griner as her trial in Russia progresses. "I think there is a lot of discussion about to what extent the Russian government is using this for political purposes," Firestone said.
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown Reacts To Brittney Griner's Russian Drug Case Woes Following Guilty Plea

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently imprisoned in Russia and faces up to 10 years in a foreign prison after she pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this week. Many celebrities in the U.S. are speaking out to spread awareness about her situation and pressure the Biden administration into making a prisoner swap deal with Russia so Griner can come back home free.
Brittney Griner had very good reason for having cannabis

American WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in Russian custody since February after she was detained for bringing vape cartridges with hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate, into the country. Griner pled guilty to the drug charges in Russian court earlier this month but said that “there was no intent”...
CBS News

Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

Brittney Griner's defense presented evidence that she had a prescription to use cannabis in the U.S. for chronic pain. The WNBA star faces 10 years in prison if convicted. John Edward Fowler distinguished professor of law at Penn State Dickinson Law William E. Butler discusses the impact of this new evidence on the case.
