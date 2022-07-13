What Happens Next For WNBA Star Brittney Griner?
New efforts are underway to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has now spent nearly five months in Russian custody. Last week, the two time Olympic gold medalist pleaded guilty to possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, when she arrived in Russia in February. Amid a growing public pressure for Griner to be freed, a former U.S. ambassador with experience in helping to facilitate the release of American prisoners is reportedly stepping in to help. Tom Firestone, partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and former resident legal advisor for the U.S. embassy in Moscow, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
