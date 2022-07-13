ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Gloria Bredehoeft, 69, of Brookings, Oregon Formerly of Emmetsburg

By brians
kicdam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for 69-year-old Gloria Bredehoeft of Brookings, Oregon,...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

 

kicdam.com

Rose Alger, 88, of Spencer

Private graveside services for 88-year-old Rose Alger of Spencer will be Monday, July 18th, with a public Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Bentena Room at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
SPENCER, IA
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kicdam.com

Two Spirit Lake Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt In Minnesota Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Hurt In Dickinson County Crash

Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
kicdam.com

Trailer Home Owner and Resident File Request for Injunction

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The owner of the closed trailer park in North Spencer and a resident who is ignoring an official order to leave have filed a lawsuit against the city. Power was cut Tuesday morning after the Planning Department ruled owner Bill Caskey had failed to remedy electric code violations by noon Monday.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Construction Set to Begin on Sioux Rapids Fiber Project

Sioux Rapids, IA (KICD)– Residents of Sioux Rapids are inching closer to having access to high speed internet as work on a fiber optics network gets underway. The work is being done by local communications company Evertek with CEO Roxanne White telling KICD News the first phase is already underway in town.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
kicdam.com

Sibley City Council Appoints New City Manager

Sibley, IA (KICD)– The City of Sibley has a new City Manager but she is no stranger to the community itself. Susan Sembach has been the City Clerk for the last five years after beginning her career in Clay County. Sembach says her main goal with her new combined...
SIBLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Spencer Cuts Electric Service To Trailer Court, Orders Residents To Move

(Spencer, IA) — The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park. City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July Fifth to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service, and safety issues like boarded-up egress doors and windows. But the city agreed with the trailer park owner to extend the deadline if electric service was brought up to code in all occupied trailers by Monday. That deadline appears to have been missed. Last week, Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said social service organizations in Clay County had made significant progress in helping residents of the trailer park find alternate housing.
oregontoday.net

Murder for Hire, July 14

MEDFORD, Ore.—A Josephine County, Oregon man who distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. using his private airplane and who hired a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, July 13. John Tobe Larson, 71, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in May 2019, law enforcement received reports that Larson was distributing marijuana from South Oregon throughout the U.S. via his private airplane and smuggling bulk cash proceeds back into the state. Investigators further learned that Larson had expressed interested in hiring someone to murder an associate he believed threatened his drug trafficking enterprise. Following these revelations, investigators staged a series of undercover meetings with Larson wherein a federal law enforcement officer posed as someone willing to carry out Larson’s murder-for-hire scheme. In meetings with the undercover officer, Larson disclosed the identity of his targeted associate, discussed his reasoning for wanting the associate killed, and offered to pay the officer $20,000 to carry out the scheme. At their third and final meeting, federal agents arrested Larson and executed a search warrant on his residence and airplane hangar. Agents seized various items associated with Larson’s trafficking scheme including his airplane, approximately $100,000 in cash, and marijuana distillate. On July 22, 2019, Larson was charged by criminal complaint with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. Later, on October 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Larson on the same charge and added a second charge of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On April 20, 2022, Larson pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kicdam.com

Okoboji Officials Get Update on Highway 71 Reconstruction Schedule

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– It is looking like the reconstruction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes Area is not going to be started this year as originally planned. The project that involves closing several sections of road for a period of time was originally set to begin this Fall but the Iowa Department of Transportation pushed that back a bit after the single bid for the work came in well above the engineer’s estimate.
OKOBOJI, IA
kicdam.com

Sibley Man Arrested On Abuse Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — A Sibley man is facing several counts of felony abuse charges. 32 year old Mitchel Duskin was arrested last Tuesday on five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse. The criminal complaints filed against Duskin on May 18th claim he abused an underage family member on...
SIBLEY, IA
KTVL

Deceased 16-year-old found on roadway in Brookings

BROOKINGS — A 16-year-old male was found lying in the roadway in Brookings during the early hours of Monday, July 11. The Brookings Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the individual lying on Hemlock Street near Fern Street. BPD arrived to find the male deceased. The...
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 12

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday, July 11, on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
PORT ORFORD, OR
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
kicdam.com

Drug Charges Filed After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A woman was arrested in Emmet County on drug charges as the result of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:30 in the afternoon from a resident who was worried about a vehicle parked at the end of their farm driveway. Officers encountered 55 year old Sonia Black of Boyden standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KDRV

Inmates overdosed at Josephine County Jail Wednesday in Grants Pass

Around 6:45 Wednesday evening, an adult in custody at the Josephine County Jail began experiencing a medical emergency. While they were being treated, two other inmates began suffering symptoms consistent with fentanyl overdose. Two of the inmates were revived with Narcan and transported to Asante Three River Medical Center for...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

