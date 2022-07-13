Northaven barricade suspect identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect of a three-hour barricade that took place in Northaven on Monday.

SCSO detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Martavious Britton on Wednesday afternoon.

It started when the Multi-Agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant at a home Breckenwood Drive. The sheriff’s office later said the unit was serving a warrant for rape.

Britton fired three shots at officers from inside the home.

Negotiators tried to get Britton to come out of the house before deputies found him dead inside the home. SCSO said Britton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Antionette Rogers told WREG Tuesday that she was sexually assaulted at the same home last week. Since she shared her story on Facebook live last week, other women have come forward to share their stories of sexual assault involving Britton.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation at this time.

