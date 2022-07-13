ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

State Rep. Joe Moody claims Uvalde officer checked phone to talk to Eva Mireles

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas – The State Representative of Texas, Joe Moody has spoken up since the surveillance video of the Robb Elementary shooting was released. The...

news4sanantonio.com

news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde residents invited to visit Witte Museum for FREE this summer

SAN ANTONIO - The Witte Museum have invited Uvalde residents to visit for FREE this summer. Museum officials tweeted out on Thursday night that Uvalde residents can visit for free through Labor Day. Residents need only to bring your ID to show proof of Uvalde residency. Admission to the Witte...
UVALDE, TX

