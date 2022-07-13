State Rep. Joe Moody claims Uvalde officer checked phone to talk to Eva Mireles

Plano, Texas - Pool operators in North Texas say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of people's pools. "So, the high temperatures and the high heat evaporate our water at a rapid pace. And during that time, we're losing all of our not only water, but our chemicals as well. So we're struggling with Mother Nature right now," said Lisa Ifland, owner, Pinch A Penny Plano Pools. “There's a pool in almost every backyard, business is extremely busy this time of year. Our team is working very hard to take care of all these pools."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO